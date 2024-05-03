Foreign interference inquiry to report today on alleged meddling in federal elections

A federal commission of inquiry into foreign interference is slated to release a report today on alleged meddling in the last two general elections. Commissioner Justice Marie-Josee Hogue listens as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears as a witness at the Public Inquiry Into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 3, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 3, 2024 4:12 am.

OTTAWA — A federal commission of inquiry into foreign interference is slated to release a report today on alleged meddling in the last two general elections.

Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue plans to make a statement to the media following the public release, but will not take questions.

The inquiry recently wrapped up 10 days of public hearings into possible interference by China, Russia, India and others in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.

Hogue’s report will focus on the integrity of the two elections and assess the flow of information to senior decision-makers during the campaigns and in the weeks following the votes.

The ongoing inquiry will next shift to broader policy issues, looking at the ability of the government to detect, deter and counter foreign interference.

A final report is expected by the end of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2024.

The Canadian Press


