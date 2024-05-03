Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson turned away from polling station after forgetting photo ID

FILE - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament, in London, on May 25, 2022. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was turned away from a polling station after forgetting to bring a photo ID to vote in the U.K.’s local elections. British media reported Friday that Johnson, who introduced the requirement for voters to provide photo ID when he was in office, was told by polling station staff in South Oxfordshire Thursday that he would not be able to vote without proving his identity. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted May 3, 2024 6:35 am.

Last Updated May 3, 2024 6:42 am.

LONDON (AP) — Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was turned away from a polling station after forgetting to bring ID to vote in the U.K.’s local elections.

British media reported Friday that Johnson — who introduced the requirement for voters to provide ID with a photo when he was in office — was told by polling station staff in South Oxfordshire Thursday that he would not be able to vote without proving his identity.

Sky News reported that Johnson, who served as Conservative prime minister from 2019 to 2022, was later able to cast his ballot and that he voted Conservative.

Johnson introduced the Elections Act requiring photo ID in 2022, and the new law was first implemented last year in local elections. But Thursday was the first time large numbers of voters across England and Wales have had to present ID, such as a passport or driving license, to vote.

The Electoral Commission said the vast majority of people were able to meet the new requirements, although it noted that some people who would have wanted to vote may have decided not to try because they did not have acceptable ID.

It also said there was evidence that some people, such as disabled people and the unemployed, found it harder to show voter ID.

The Associated Press

