Grandparents killed in wrong-way Hwy. 401 crash that also claimed life of infant identified

The Consulate General of India in Toronto has identified the grandparents killed in a wrong-way crash on Highway 401.

A three-month-old baby, their grandchild, also died in the multi-vehicle crash Monday night.

In a social media post on Friday night, the Consulate General identified the deceased grandparents as Mr. Manivannan and Mrs. Mahalakshmi.

“Heartfelt condolences on tragic loss of Indian nationals Mr. Manivannan, Mrs. Mahalakshmi & their grandchild in the Highway 401 collision,” it posted, adding it has met with the “bereaved family at the hospital” and has offered assistance.

Heartfelt condolences on tragic loss of Indian nationals Mr. Manivannan, Mrs. Mahalakshmi & their grandchild in the Highway 401 collision. CG met the bereaved family at the hospital & assured all possible assistance. We are in touch with Canadian authorities @MEAIndia @HCI_Ottawa — IndiainToronto (@IndiainToronto) May 3, 2024

Leading up to the deadly crash on Highway 401 in Whitby, police were in pursuit of at least one suspect who robbed an LCBO, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said.

The SIU confirmed that Durham Region Police Service (DRPS) were called to a robbery at an LCBO in Clarington just after 8 p.m. on Monday. When police arrived, the suspect fled in a cargo van, and a pursuit was initiated.

They say the driver then proceeded onto Highway 401, driving in the wrong direction, which resulted in a multi-vehicle crash that ultimately claimed four lives.

The grandparents, baby, and the driver of the cargo van, all died.

The parents of the infant survived the crash.

Audio of the chase reveals at least one Ontario Provincial Police officer expressing concern that “someone is going to get hurt” after seeing the high speed chase going in the wrong direction on the highway.

Questions have now been raised about the police pursuit and if it contravened the province’s Community Safety and Policing Act.

With files from John Marchesan, Meredith Bond and Lucas Casaletto