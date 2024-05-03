Judge denies pretrial release of a man charged with killing a Chicago police officer

The family of Chicago police Officer Luis Huesca, including his mother Edith Huesca, and his sister, Lily O'Brien, follow his casket inside St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel for his funeral on Monday, April 29, 2024. Hundreds of mourners lined the streets to say farewell to the police officer who was shot to death while off-duty and heading home from work. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 3, 2024 6:24 pm.

Last Updated May 3, 2024 6:26 pm.

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge denied pretrial release of a 22-year-old man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an off-duty Chicago police officer during a court appearance Friday.

Xavier L. Tate Jr. is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated vehicular hijacking and possession of a stolen firearm in the April 21 slaying of Officer Luis M. Huesca, 30.

Huesca was shot 10 times, prosecutors said in court.

Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Antoinette Ursitti said during a news conference Friday that investigators identified Tate in part due to video evidence collected from more than 90 locations after Huesca was killed.

Video from the area of the shooting allowed detectives to track Tate to a business where he bought a bottle of water using a relative’s bank card, Ursitti said. When police located Huesca’s stolen vehicle after the shooting, that water bottle and clothing Tate was wearing at the time of the shooting were found in the car.

Huesca’s family has issued a statement saying in part, “The vile nature of this crime and its devastating impact on our family and the community demand uncompromising pursuit of justice. While no measure of justice can bring Officer Huesca back or fully heal our hearts, we take solace in his enduring legacy of service and bravery.”

Messages seeking information about whether Tate has an attorney who could speak on his behalf have been left with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office by The Associated Press.

Tate was taken into custody Wednesday evening by the Chicago Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force. A Cook County judge had issued an arrest warrant for him last Friday.

Huesca was shot multiple times shortly before 3 a.m. on April 21 on the city’s Southwest Side and pronounced dead at a hospital.

He was in uniform but wearing something on top of it to cover it as is customary for off-duty officers, Superintendent Larry Snelling has said.

Hundreds of people lined the streets Monday for a funeral procession for Huesca, who was laid to rest following church services in Chicago.

The Associated Press


