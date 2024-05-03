Kenya president postpones reopening of schools as flood-related deaths pass 200

Aerial view of flooded Maasai Mara National Reserve, that left dozens of tourists stranded in Narok County, Kenya, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Kenya, along with other parts of East Africa, has been overwhelmed by flooding. (AP Photo/Bobby Neptune)

By Evelyne Musambi, The Associated Press

Posted May 3, 2024 8:31 am.

Last Updated May 3, 2024 8:43 am.

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan President William Ruto has postponed next week’s planned reopening of schools until further notice, as heavy rains and floods that have killed more than 200 people continue.

The president in his state of the nation address on Friday said that “meteorological reports paint a dire picture,” citing the possibility of Cyclone Hidaya hitting coastal Kenya in coming days.

Kenya and other parts of East Africa have been overwhelmed by flooding, with more than 150,000 displaced people living in camps across the country.

Schools originally were to reopen this week, but the education ministry postponed that by a week. Students will now wait for the announcement of new reopening dates as some schools remain flooded and others have been damaged. Some displaced people have been living in schools while the government prepares to relocate them to camps.

The government has ordered people living near 178 dams and reservoirs that are either full or nearly full to evacuate or be forcefully moved.

Water levels at two major hydroelectric dams have reached historic highs and the government has warned those living downstream along the Tana River.

Last week, a boat capsized on the river, which flows to the Indian Ocean, leaving seven people dead and 13 others missing. A passenger bus was also swept off a bridge along the same river last month.

The government has been accused of an inadequate response to the floods.

The flooding has left more than 155 people dead in neighboring Tanzania, where Cyclone Hidaya is expected to hit coastal areas. Hundreds of people have been affected in Burundi, Ethiopia and Somalia as well.

Evelyne Musambi, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Federal government to announce funding to help Toronto host six 2026 World Cup games
Federal government to announce funding to help Toronto host six 2026 World Cup games

The federal government is set to announce funding to help Toronto host six matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and federal Sports Minister Carla Qualtrough are scheduled to...

3h ago

William Nylander scores twice as Maple Leafs beat Bruins to force Game 7
William Nylander scores twice as Maple Leafs beat Bruins to force Game 7

 William Nylander scored twice and Joseph Woll made 22 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Thursday to force Game 7 in their first-round series. Toronto...

1h ago

Progressive Conservatives win both Ontario byelections
Progressive Conservatives win both Ontario byelections

Premier Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative candidates have won both Ontario byelections. Progressive Conservative candidate Zee Hamid is holding a nine percentage point lead on Liberal Galen Naidoo...

1h ago

Pro-Palestine encampment remains at University of Toronto despite safety concerns
Pro-Palestine encampment remains at University of Toronto despite safety concerns

The University of Toronto says it's concerned about safety as a pro-Palestine encampment still stands at its downtown campus. The demonstrators have set up an encampment at King's College Circle on...

3h ago

