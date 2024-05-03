Lawyers for teen suing NBA star Ja Morant over a fight during a pickup game withdraw from the case

FILE - Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant stands on the sideline during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors, Jan. 15, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. Lawyers for a teenager who is suing the two-time NBA All-Star over a fight during an offseason pickup game can withdraw from the case after the teen's attorneys cited irreconcilable conflicts with their client, a Tennessee judge ruled Friday, May 3. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Adrian Sainz, The Associated Press

Posted May 3, 2024 12:38 pm.

Last Updated May 3, 2024 12:42 pm.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Lawyers for a teenager who is suing two-time NBA All-Star Ja Morant over a fight during an offseason pickup game can withdraw from the case after citing irreconcilable conflicts with their client, a Tennessee judge ruled Friday.

Rebecca Adelman and Leslie Ballin had filed a motion in Shelby County Circuit Court asking a judge to allow them to withdraw from the lawsuit filed by Joshua Holloway against Morant, who hosted a daylong series of pickup games at his parents’ home in July 2022 that ended when the Memphis Grizzlies guard punched the then 17-year-old Holloway once in the face.

Judge Carol Chumney granted the request during a brief hearing Friday. Adelman did not provide details of the nature of conflicts, only saying in court that she felt she was unable to exercise her “legal judgement” in support of Holloway. The judge gave Holloway’s parents 30 days to report to the court with information on a new lawyer.

Myca Clay, Holloway’s mother, said she was seeking new representation for her son, who plays college basketball for Samford. Clay said after the hearing that she is not open to settling the lawsuit filed in September 2022 and she did not agree with the way her son’s lawyers represented him.

“I’m just trying to get justice for my son,” Clay told reporters.

The lawyers’ exit from the case came about three weeks after Chumney ruled that Morant “enjoys a presumption of civil immunity” from liability under Tennessee law. Morant claimed he acted in self-defense when he punched Holloway after the teen threw a basketball at Morant, which hit the NBA player in the face.

Morant testified during a December hearing that he was worried about getting hurt after the teen bumped him in the chest, balled his fists and got into a fighting stance before Morant punched Holloway.

The NBA player’s lawyers have argued Morant is protected under Tennessee’s “stand your ground” law allowing people who feel threatened at their homes to act with force in certain situations. The law is used in criminal cases, but an earlier ruling by the judge cleared the way for Morant’s lawyers to apply it in the civil case.

A trial had been set in April, but it has been postponed indefinitely.

Morant tore the labrum in his right shoulder in early January, a injury that required surgery, ending a season that started with Morant suspended by the NBA for the first 25 games for a video of the guard flashing a handgun online.

The video showed Morant sitting in the passenger seat of a car and was posted after he finished serving an eight-game suspension in March for another video in which he displayed a handgun in a Denver-area strip club.

Morant apologized for both videos.

Adrian Sainz, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Foreign meddling undermined public confidence in Canadian democracy: inquiry report
Foreign meddling undermined public confidence in Canadian democracy: inquiry report

Foreign interference by China did not affect the overall results of the 2019 and 2021 general elections won by Justin Trudeau's Liberals, a federal commission of inquiry has found. In an interim report...

5m ago

Toronto to receive $104M from feds to support hosting 6 FIFA World Cup games in 2026
Toronto to receive $104M from feds to support hosting 6 FIFA World Cup games in 2026

The federal government announced Toronto will receive $104 million in funding to help the city host six matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and federal Sports Minister Carla...

2h ago

1 charged in string of GTA cinema shootings, others remain wanted
1 charged in string of GTA cinema shootings, others remain wanted

One man has been arrested in an ongoing investigation into multiple shootings targeting cinemas in the GTA that are believed to be connected to a turf war surrounding South Indian-language movies. On...

4h ago

Cyclist critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Cyclist critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga. Peel Regional Police were called to the Mississauga Road and Indian Road area just before 8:30 a.m. on Friday. A...

2h ago

Top Stories

Foreign meddling undermined public confidence in Canadian democracy: inquiry report
Foreign meddling undermined public confidence in Canadian democracy: inquiry report

Foreign interference by China did not affect the overall results of the 2019 and 2021 general elections won by Justin Trudeau's Liberals, a federal commission of inquiry has found. In an interim report...

5m ago

Toronto to receive $104M from feds to support hosting 6 FIFA World Cup games in 2026
Toronto to receive $104M from feds to support hosting 6 FIFA World Cup games in 2026

The federal government announced Toronto will receive $104 million in funding to help the city host six matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and federal Sports Minister Carla...

2h ago

1 charged in string of GTA cinema shootings, others remain wanted
1 charged in string of GTA cinema shootings, others remain wanted

One man has been arrested in an ongoing investigation into multiple shootings targeting cinemas in the GTA that are believed to be connected to a turf war surrounding South Indian-language movies. On...

4h ago

Cyclist critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Cyclist critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga. Peel Regional Police were called to the Mississauga Road and Indian Road area just before 8:30 a.m. on Friday. A...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:57
A big victory for Progressive Conservatives winning two by-elections
A big victory for Progressive Conservatives winning two by-elections

A big win for Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives who have won both Ontario by-elections. As City’s Jazan Grewal reports, political observers suggested the Milton byelection was expected to be a tight race.

14h ago

2:29
Breath test now required at all OPP traffic stops in GTA
Breath test now required at all OPP traffic stops in GTA

OPP have announced they will conduct mandatory alcohol screening as part of every Toronto-area traffic stop. Michelle Mackey has what led to the move and concerns surrounding it

19h ago

1:43
Dispatch audio reveals new details about wrong-way police chase on highway
Dispatch audio reveals new details about wrong-way police chase on highway

According to dispatch audio, OPP officers raised concerns about a wrong-way police chase on the 401 moments before a fatal multi-vehicle collision. Erica Natividad with whether Durham Regional Police may have broken protocol in pursuing the vehicle.
2:25
Calmer QP, but Poilievre doubles down
Calmer QP, but Poilievre doubles down

Cooler heads appeared to prevail, one day after Pierre Poilievre was ejected from the House of Commons for unparliamentary language. But less than an hour later, Poilievre doubled down on his remarks to a local radio host.
1:52
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company

Residents in one Mississauga neighbourhood say they’re being kept up all night. The source of the noise causing them to lose sleep is right in their backyards. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos