Loblaw boycott organizer says she met with CEO to talk about grocery prices

One of the organizers of a month-long boycott of Loblaw-owned stores says she met with the grocer’s president and CEO Per Bank on Thursday afternoon.

Emily Johnson, who started the Reddit page that led to the boycott, says she shared shoppers’ concerns and questions with Bank, and she feels like the boycotters have the company’s attention.

Loblaw said earlier in the week that it had reached out to boycott organizers to set up a meeting.

Johnson says Bank discussed some of the things the grocer is doing to try to help customers struggling with the cost of living.

Bank and Loblaw chairman Galen Weston spoke at the company’s annual general meeting Thursday where they pushed back on what they called “misguided criticism” of the company.

Customers have been growing increasingly frustrated with rising food prices and the profits earned by grocery companies.