Loblaw boycott organizer says she met with CEO to talk about grocery prices

Exterior view of a Loblaws store in Toronto.
Exterior view of a Loblaws store in Toronto. CITYNEWS

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 3, 2024 1:44 pm.

Last Updated May 3, 2024 2:43 pm.

One of the organizers of a month-long boycott of Loblaw-owned stores says she met with the grocer’s president and CEO Per Bank on Thursday afternoon.

Emily Johnson, who started the Reddit page that led to the boycott, says she shared shoppers’ concerns and questions with Bank, and she feels like the boycotters have the company’s attention. 

Loblaw said earlier in the week that it had reached out to boycott organizers to set up a meeting. 

Johnson says Bank discussed some of the things the grocer is doing to try to help customers struggling with the cost of living. 

Bank and Loblaw chairman Galen Weston spoke at the company’s annual general meeting Thursday where they pushed back on what they called “misguided criticism” of the company. 

Customers have been growing increasingly frustrated with rising food prices and the profits earned by grocery companies. 

Top Stories

Video shows officer struck by vehicle during auto theft investigation
Video shows officer struck by vehicle during auto theft investigation

York Regional Police say one suspect was arrested and a second remains at large after an officer was struck by a vehicle during an auto theft investigation in Toronto earlier this week. It happened...

1h ago

York police looking for suspects after arson at Richmond Hill barbershop
York police looking for suspects after arson at Richmond Hill barbershop

York police are looking for suspects after an overnight arson at a barbershop in Richmond Hill. Officers were called to the business at 3:45 a.m. on May 1 in the area of Yonge Street and Major Mackenzie...

45m ago

Foreign meddling undermined public confidence in Canadian democracy: inquiry report
Foreign meddling undermined public confidence in Canadian democracy: inquiry report

Foreign interference by China did not affect the overall results of the 2019 and 2021 general elections won by Justin Trudeau's Liberals, a federal commission of inquiry has found. In an interim report...

1h ago

Toronto to receive $104M from feds to support hosting 6 FIFA World Cup games in 2026
Toronto to receive $104M from feds to support hosting 6 FIFA World Cup games in 2026

The federal government announced Toronto will receive $104 million in funding to help the city host six matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and federal Sports Minister Carla...

4h ago

