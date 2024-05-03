Man wanted after allegedly threatening employees at Harbourfront restaurant

Toronto police are searching for a man who got into a dispute and allegedly threatened employees of a Harbourfront restaurant.

Investigators say around 11:30 p.m. on April 26 a group of people were at a restaurant in the area of Yonge Street and Queens Quay East when one of the individuals attempted to leave without paying his bill.

Police say the man and restaurant employees got into an argument and the man allegedly threatened the employees before leaving the restaurant.

The man is described as in his mid-30s, five-foot-11 with a medium build and light pink hair. He was last seen wearing an Adidas tracksuit.