Michael Cohen hasn’t taken the stand in Trump’s hush money trial. But jurors are hearing his words

Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump awaits the start of proceedings for his trial at the Manhattan criminal court, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in New York. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

By Michael R. Sisak, Jake Offenhartz, Philip Marcelo And Alanna Durkin Richer, The Associated Press

Posted May 3, 2024 12:07 am.

Last Updated May 3, 2024 12:12 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — The prosecution’s star witness has yet to take the stand in Donald Trump’s hush money trial. But jurors are already hearing Michael Cohen’s words as prosecutors work to directly tie Trump to payments to silence women with damaging claims about him before the 2016 election.

The second week of testimony in the case will wrap up Friday after jurors heard a potentially crucial piece of evidence: a recording of Trump and Cohen, then his attorney, discussing a plan to pay off an ex-Playboy model who claimed to have an affair with Trump. The former president denies the affair.

Prosecutors have spent the week using detailed testimony about meetings, email exchanges, business transactions and bank accounts to build on the foundation of their case accusing the presumptive Republican presidential nominee of a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election. They are setting the stage for pivotal testimony from Cohen, who paid porn actor Stormy Daniels $130,000 for her silence before he went to prison for the hush money scheme.

Trump’s defense has worked to poke holes in the credibility of prosecutors’ witnesses, and show that Trump was trying to protect his reputation and family — not his campaign — by keeping the women quiet. The defense also suggested while questioning an attorney who represented two women in hush money negotiations that Trump was, in fact, the victim of extortion.

The recording played Thursday was secretly made by Cohen shortly before the 2016 election. Cohen is heard telling Trump about a plan to purchase the rights to former Playboy model Karen McDougal’s story from the National Enquirer so that it would never come out. The tabloid had previously bought McDougal’s story to bury it on Trump’s behalf.

At one point in the recording, Cohen revealed that he had spoken to then-Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg about “how to set the whole thing up with funding.”

Trump can be heard responding: “What do we got to pay for this? One-fifty?”

Trump suggested the payment be made with cash, prompting Cohen to object by repeatedly saying “no.” Trump then says “check” before the recording cuts off.

Prosecutors played the recording after calling to the stand Douglas Daus, a forensic analyst from the Manhattan district attorney’s office who performed analyses on iPhones Cohen turned over to authorities during the investigation. Daus will return to the stand Friday morning, and it’s not clear who will follow him.

Jurors also heard more than six hours of crucial testimony this week from Keith Davidson, a lawyer who represented McDougal and Daniels in their negotiations with Cohen and the National Enquirer — the tabloid that bought and buried negative stories in an industry practice known as “catch-and-kill.” Davidson on Thursday described being shocked that his hidden-hand efforts might have contributed to Trump winning the 2016 election.

“What have we done?” Davidson texted the then-editor of the National Enquirer on election night when it became clear that Trump was going to win. “Oh my god,” the tabloid editor responded.

“There was an understanding that our efforts may have in some way — strike that — our activities may have in some way assisted the presidential campaign of Donald Trump,” Davidson told jurors.

Trump’s lawyers sought earlier in the day to blunt the potential harm of Davidson’s testimony by getting him to acknowledge that he never had any interactions with Trump — only Cohen. In fact, Davidson said, he had never been in the same room as Trump until his testimony.

“I had no personal interactions with Donald Trump. It either came from my clients, Mr. Cohen or some other source, but certainly not him,” Davidson said.

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying internal Trump Organization business records. The charges stem from things like invoices and checks that were deemed legal expenses in Trump Organization records when prosecutors say they were really reimbursements to Cohen for the $130,000 hush money payment to Daniels.

Michael R. Sisak, Jake Offenhartz, Philip Marcelo And Alanna Durkin Richer, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

William Nylander scores twice as Maple Leafs beat Bruins to force Game 7
William Nylander scores twice as Maple Leafs beat Bruins to force Game 7

 William Nylander scored twice and Joseph Woll made 22 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Thursday to force Game 7 in their first-round series. Toronto...

2h ago

Progressive Conservatives win both Ontario byelections
Progressive Conservatives win both Ontario byelections

Premier Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative candidates have won both Ontario byelections. Progressive Conservative candidate Zee Hamid is holding a nine percentage point lead on Liberal Galen Naidoo...

3h ago

OPP's mandatory breathalyzers are 'constitutionally sound' says prominent DUI lawyer
OPP's mandatory breathalyzers are 'constitutionally sound' says prominent DUI lawyer

News that Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are now requesting breath samples from all drivers pulled over in the Greater Toronto Area, even if they show no signs of impairment, took many by surprise and...

6h ago

Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU
Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU

The province's police watchdog says the parents of a three-month-old infant survived the fatal crash that killed their son and his grandparents during a wrong-way multi-vehicle crash in Whitby. The...

10h ago

Top Stories

William Nylander scores twice as Maple Leafs beat Bruins to force Game 7
William Nylander scores twice as Maple Leafs beat Bruins to force Game 7

 William Nylander scored twice and Joseph Woll made 22 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Thursday to force Game 7 in their first-round series. Toronto...

2h ago

Progressive Conservatives win both Ontario byelections
Progressive Conservatives win both Ontario byelections

Premier Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative candidates have won both Ontario byelections. Progressive Conservative candidate Zee Hamid is holding a nine percentage point lead on Liberal Galen Naidoo...

3h ago

OPP's mandatory breathalyzers are 'constitutionally sound' says prominent DUI lawyer
OPP's mandatory breathalyzers are 'constitutionally sound' says prominent DUI lawyer

News that Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are now requesting breath samples from all drivers pulled over in the Greater Toronto Area, even if they show no signs of impairment, took many by surprise and...

6h ago

Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU
Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU

The province's police watchdog says the parents of a three-month-old infant survived the fatal crash that killed their son and his grandparents during a wrong-way multi-vehicle crash in Whitby. The...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
Breath test now required at all OPP traffic stops in GTA
Breath test now required at all OPP traffic stops in GTA

OPP have announced they will conduct mandatory alcohol screening as part of every Toronto-area traffic stop. Michelle Mackey has what led to the move and concerns surrounding it

7h ago

1:44
New Ho King reviews skyrocket following Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track
New Ho King reviews skyrocket following Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track

Kendrick Lamar mentioned a Chinatown restaurant in the new Drake diss record “Euphoria”. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to the owner who says he’s been overwhelmed by great feedback since.
1:43
Dispatch audio reveals new details about wrong-way police chase on highway
Dispatch audio reveals new details about wrong-way police chase on highway

According to dispatch audio, OPP officers raised concerns about a wrong-way police chase on the 401 moments before a fatal multi-vehicle collision. Erica Natividad with whether Durham Regional Police may have broken protocol in pursuing the vehicle.
2:25
Calmer QP, but Poilievre doubles down
Calmer QP, but Poilievre doubles down

Cooler heads appeared to prevail, one day after Pierre Poilievre was ejected from the House of Commons for unparliamentary language. But less than an hour later, Poilievre doubled down on his remarks to a local radio host.
1:52
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company

Residents in one Mississauga neighbourhood say they’re being kept up all night. The source of the noise causing them to lose sleep is right in their backyards. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos