Mick Jagger wades into politics, taking verbal jab at Louisiana state governor at performance

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, of the Rolling Stones, perform during the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted May 3, 2024 2:36 pm.

Last Updated May 3, 2024 2:56 pm.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Mick Jagger briefly waded into Louisiana politics, taking a verbal jab at the state’s conservative governor, as The Rolling Stones performed at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

The band had finished “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” during Thursday evening’s set when Jagger began talking about inclusion, according to New Orleans news outlets. “We want to include him too,” Jagger said of Gov. Jeff Landry. “Even if he wants to take us back to the Stone Age.”

Jagger didn’t mention specific policies. Landry is a Republican who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. He was the state attorney general before taking office as governor in January. He has supported controversial conservative legislation and causes including a near total abortion ban, a prohibition on gender-affirming medical care for young transgender people and harsher sentences for crimes.

Landry clapped back at the 80-year-old Jagger on social media.

“You can’t always get what you want,” he posted on X. “The only person who might remember the Stone Age is Mick Jagger. Love you buddy, you’re always welcome in Louisiana!”

Landry, 53, capped the post with #LoveMyCountryMusic.

