MLB and Nike announce 2025 uniforms will have larger jersey lettering and custom-fit pants

By The Associated Press

Posted May 3, 2024 4:24 pm.

Last Updated May 3, 2024 4:26 pm.

Major League Baseball uniforms will have larger lettering on the back of jerseys and individual pant customization will be available to all players beginning in 2025, MLB and Nike announced Friday.

MLB and Nike said the uniform adjustments will be made following conversations with players, clubs and equipment managers.

Some players in spring training complained about the fit and look. The white pants worn by some teams are see-through enough to clearly show tucked-in jersey tops.

“Player and Club feedback is extremely important to us,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. ”Together with Nike, we listened to our players and as a result, we are addressing their concerns.”

Nike also is working on a solution to address the slight color differences between the jerseys and pants of some gray road uniforms, as well as the discoloration that can occur because of sweat. Once the solution is finalized, adjusted gray uniforms will be worn as soon as the second half of this season.

“We will continue to work with Nike to make adjustments with the goal of delivering a uniform that looks good and helps MLB players perform at their best,” Manfred said.

The uniform changes initially were detailed in a memo distributed to players by the MLB Players Association on Sunday.

Uniforms are made by Fanatics, with specifications set by MLB and Nike.

The Associated Press

Video shows officer struck by vehicle during auto theft investigation
Video shows officer struck by vehicle during auto theft investigation

York Regional Police say one suspect was arrested and a second remains at large after an officer was struck by a vehicle during an auto theft investigation in Toronto earlier this week. It happened...

2h ago

York police looking for suspects after arson at Richmond Hill barbershop
York police looking for suspects after arson at Richmond Hill barbershop

York police are looking for suspects after an overnight arson at a barbershop in Richmond Hill. Officers were called to the business at 3:45 a.m. on May 1 in the area of Yonge Street and Major Mackenzie...

2h ago

Foreign meddling undermined public confidence in Canadian democracy: inquiry report
Foreign meddling undermined public confidence in Canadian democracy: inquiry report

Foreign interference by China did not affect the overall results of the 2019 and 2021 general elections won by Justin Trudeau's Liberals, a federal commission of inquiry has found. In an interim report...

2h ago

3 arrests made in relation to killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar
3 arrests made in relation to killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar

The CBC is reporting several arrests in connection with the killing of a prominent Sikh leader in Surrey last summer.

12m ago

