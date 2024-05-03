Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,947.41, up 124.19 points):

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX:TOU). Energy. Down 51 cents, or 0.78 per cent, to $64.78 on 13.3 million shares.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. (TSX:CM). Finance. Up 81 cents, or 1.25 per cent, to $65.51 on 11.9 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down four cents, or 0.82 per cent, to $4.82 on 6.4 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up $2.64, or 1.95 per cent, to $138.38 on 6.3 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 23 cents, or 0.44 per cent, to $52.26 on 5.6 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down $4.64, or 5.84 per cent, to $74.80. TD Bank Group could be hit with more severe penalties than previously expected, said a banking analyst after a report that the investigation it faces in the U.S. is tied to laundering illicit fentanyl profits. National Bank analyst Gabriel Dechaine said in a note that the worst-case scenario of the multiple U.S. investigations TD faces needs reassessing after the Wall Street Journal reported the link on Thursday. The newspaper said the U.S. Justice Department investigation is focused on how Chinese drug traffickers allegedly used TD to launder at least US$653 million, and bribed TD employees to do so. TD did not comment directly on the report, but said its anti-money laundering defences had been deficient.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up $1.63, or 3.27 per cent, to $51.44. Canadian pipeline operator TC Energy Corp. achieved record deliveries on its natural gas pipeline systems in the first quarter, thanks to booming North American electricity demand. The Calgary-based company said Friday its comparable earnings from its Canada, U.S. and Mexico natural gas segments amounted to $2.37 billion in the first three months of 2024, up from $2.18 billion in the same period of 2023. TC Energy’s first-quarter profit was $1.20 billion or $1.16 per share, down from $1.31 billion or $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2024.

The Canadian Press