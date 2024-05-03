Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 3, 2024 4:58 pm.

Last Updated May 3, 2024 5:12 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,947.41, up 124.19 points):

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down $4.64, or 5.84 per cent, to $74.80 on 14.8 million shares. 

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX:TOU). Energy. Down 51 cents, or 0.78 per cent, to $64.78 on 13.3 million shares. 

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. (TSX:CM). Finance. Up 81 cents, or 1.25 per cent, to $65.51 on 11.9 million shares. 

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down four cents, or 0.82 per cent, to $4.82 on 6.4 million shares. 

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up $2.64, or 1.95 per cent, to $138.38 on 6.3 million shares. 

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 23 cents, or 0.44 per cent, to $52.26 on 5.6 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down $4.64, or 5.84 per cent, to $74.80. TD Bank Group could be hit with more severe penalties than previously expected, said a banking analyst after a report that the investigation it faces in the U.S. is tied to laundering illicit fentanyl profits. National Bank analyst Gabriel Dechaine said in a note that the worst-case scenario of the multiple U.S. investigations TD faces needs reassessing after the Wall Street Journal reported the link on Thursday. The newspaper said the U.S. Justice Department investigation is focused on how Chinese drug traffickers allegedly used TD to launder at least US$653 million, and bribed TD employees to do so. TD did not comment directly on the report, but said its anti-money laundering defences had been deficient.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up $1.63, or 3.27 per cent, to $51.44. Canadian pipeline operator TC Energy Corp. achieved record deliveries on its natural gas pipeline systems in the first quarter, thanks to booming North American electricity demand. The Calgary-based company said Friday its comparable earnings from its Canada, U.S. and Mexico natural gas segments amounted to $2.37 billion in the first three months of 2024, up from $2.18 billion in the same period of 2023. TC Energy’s first-quarter profit was $1.20 billion or $1.16 per share, down from $1.31 billion or $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Video shows officer struck by vehicle during auto theft investigation
Video shows officer struck by vehicle during auto theft investigation

York Regional Police say one suspect was arrested and a second remains at large after an officer was struck by a vehicle during an auto theft investigation in Toronto earlier this week. It happened...

4h ago

York police looking for suspects after arson at Richmond Hill barbershop
York police looking for suspects after arson at Richmond Hill barbershop

York police are looking for suspects after an overnight arson at a barbershop in Richmond Hill. Officers were called to the business at 3:45 a.m. on May 1 in the area of Yonge Street and Major Mackenzie...

3h ago

Foreign meddling undermined public confidence in Canadian democracy: inquiry report
Foreign meddling undermined public confidence in Canadian democracy: inquiry report

Foreign interference by China did not affect the overall results of the 2019 and 2021 general elections won by Justin Trudeau's Liberals, a federal commission of inquiry has found. In an interim report...

4h ago

Suspect wanted in connection with man found dead in Scarborough residence
Suspect wanted in connection with man found dead in Scarborough residence

Toronto police are looking for a suspect identified in connection with a homicide last week. Officers were called to Lawrence Avenue east and Morningside Avenue just before 11 a.m. on April 24 for a...

37m ago

Top Stories

Video shows officer struck by vehicle during auto theft investigation
Video shows officer struck by vehicle during auto theft investigation

York Regional Police say one suspect was arrested and a second remains at large after an officer was struck by a vehicle during an auto theft investigation in Toronto earlier this week. It happened...

4h ago

York police looking for suspects after arson at Richmond Hill barbershop
York police looking for suspects after arson at Richmond Hill barbershop

York police are looking for suspects after an overnight arson at a barbershop in Richmond Hill. Officers were called to the business at 3:45 a.m. on May 1 in the area of Yonge Street and Major Mackenzie...

3h ago

Foreign meddling undermined public confidence in Canadian democracy: inquiry report
Foreign meddling undermined public confidence in Canadian democracy: inquiry report

Foreign interference by China did not affect the overall results of the 2019 and 2021 general elections won by Justin Trudeau's Liberals, a federal commission of inquiry has found. In an interim report...

4h ago

Suspect wanted in connection with man found dead in Scarborough residence
Suspect wanted in connection with man found dead in Scarborough residence

Toronto police are looking for a suspect identified in connection with a homicide last week. Officers were called to Lawrence Avenue east and Morningside Avenue just before 11 a.m. on April 24 for a...

37m ago

Most Watched Today

0:44
Officer struck by vehicle as auto theft suspect drives away
Officer struck by vehicle as auto theft suspect drives away

A York Regional Police officer involved in an auto theft investigation was struck by a getaway vehicle used by a suspect. The officer was sent to hospital with minor injuries. Warning, this video contains images that may be considered disturbing.

4h ago

1:57
A big victory for Progressive Conservatives winning two by-elections
A big victory for Progressive Conservatives winning two by-elections

A big win for Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives who have won both Ontario by-elections. As City’s Jazan Grewal reports, political observers suggested the Milton byelection was expected to be a tight race.

18h ago

1:59
Bank of Canada Governor answers MP's questions at Finance Committee
Bank of Canada Governor answers MP's questions at Finance Committee

The carbon tax is set to become a major issue in the next election. Xiaoli Li looks at how much the divisive tax is actually contributing to the high cost of living.

17h ago

2:29
Breath test now required at all OPP traffic stops in GTA
Breath test now required at all OPP traffic stops in GTA

OPP have announced they will conduct mandatory alcohol screening as part of every Toronto-area traffic stop. Michelle Mackey has what led to the move and concerns surrounding it
0:59
Canada struggling to meet greenhouse emission targets
Canada struggling to meet greenhouse emission targets

Canada is making some progress is cutting down on greenhouse gas emissions, but is still struggling to reach upcoming targets. Faiza Amin with where progress is being made, and which sectors remain problematic when it comes to emissions.
More Videos