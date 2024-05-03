Online casino VS online sportsbook: understanding the difference

Casinos 101
Ontario Casinos.

By OntarioCasinos.com

Posted May 3, 2024 3:36 pm.

This article is presented to you by Ontario Casinos. Must be 19 or older. Ontario only. Please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, visit ConnexOntario.ca.

In today’s day and age, when it comes to online entertainment, there are two main types of websites: online casinos and online sportsbooks. These platforms offer different ways to play games and bet online, but they have distinct features worth exploring.

What is an online casino?

An online casino is like a virtual version of a traditional casino a person might visit in person. Instead of physically being there, users will see different sorts of games on their computer or phone. These games include slots, poker, blackjack, and roulette.

What is an online sportsbook?

An online sportsbook is a website where users can place bets on sports events. Users can bet on things like which team will win a game, how many points they’ll score, or how well a specific player will do.

Similarities and differences

While both online casinos and sportsbooks involve gaming online, they’re different in what they offer. Online casinos have a variety of games to play, while sportsbooks focus on betting on sports outcomes. However, they’re similar in that they’re both accessible from different devices, like desktop or mobile.

Both online casinos and sportsbooks must also acquire a license from the AGCO, as well as enter into an agreement with iGaming Ontario to legally be able to offer their platform to those in Ontario.

Which online operators offer both in Ontario?

In Ontario, there are a handful of operators that offer both online casinos and sportsbooks to players. Some notable names include:

PlayOLG: PlayOLG offers both online casino games and sports betting options to players in Ontario. It’s a government-regulated platform that provides a range of gaming options, including slots, table games, and sports betting on various events.

LeoVegas: LeoVegas is another option for players in Ontario looking for both casino games and sports betting. It offers a wide range of sports markets to bet on, as well as a selection of casino games like slots, blackjack, and roulette.

How to stay safe playing online

Stick to reputable websites that are licensed and regulated by the AGCO, so you know they’re trustworthy. Set limits on how much money you’re willing to spend, and don’t go over those limits.

By understanding the differences between online casinos and sportsbooks, and following some simple safety guidelines, you can explore these sites responsibly.

Top Stories

Video shows officer struck by vehicle during auto theft investigation
Video shows officer struck by vehicle during auto theft investigation

York Regional Police say one suspect was arrested and a second remains at large after an officer was struck by a vehicle during an auto theft investigation in Toronto earlier this week. It happened...

2h ago

York police looking for suspects after arson at Richmond Hill barbershop
York police looking for suspects after arson at Richmond Hill barbershop

York police are looking for suspects after an overnight arson at a barbershop in Richmond Hill. Officers were called to the business at 3:45 a.m. on May 1 in the area of Yonge Street and Major Mackenzie...

2h ago

Foreign meddling undermined public confidence in Canadian democracy: inquiry report
Foreign meddling undermined public confidence in Canadian democracy: inquiry report

Foreign interference by China did not affect the overall results of the 2019 and 2021 general elections won by Justin Trudeau's Liberals, a federal commission of inquiry has found. In an interim report...

2h ago

3 arrests made in relation to killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar
3 arrests made in relation to killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar

The CBC is reporting several arrests in connection with the killing of a prominent Sikh leader in Surrey last summer.

13m ago

