Nearly half a million dollars worth of drugs seized in Oshawa raid, man charged
Posted May 3, 2024 11:27 am.
A man has been arrested after authorities seized more than $480,000 worth of drugs from a residence in Oshawa.
Durham Regional Police concluded an investigation on May 1 and determined that the accused had been involved in drug trafficking.
A search warrant was executed at a residence in the area of Glen Street and Porter Street, and the suspect was taken into custody. Currency and drugs valued at over $480,000 were seized.
Police said 48-year-old Ray Bond of Oshawa is facing numerous charges, including two counts of possessing a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking opioids, possessing a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and possessing a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine.
The accused was held on bail.
Police charge another man in separate Oshawa drug bust
A second Oshawa man was arrested in connection with a separate drug raid carried out at a residence.
On April 25, authorities executed a search warrant at a residence in the area of Albert Street and Elena Avenue, where police arrested a 53-year-old man. Cash and drugs were located at the home.
Michael Edwards of Oshawa has been charged with possessing a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking MDMA and possessing a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking opioids.
Edwards was held on bail.