Nearly half a million dollars worth of drugs seized in Oshawa raid, man charged

Oshawa drugs seized
A search warrant was executed at a residence in the area of Glen Street and Porter Street, and the suspect was taken into custody. Currency and drugs valued at over $480,000 were seized. Photo: Durham police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 3, 2024 11:27 am.

A man has been arrested after authorities seized more than $480,000 worth of drugs from a residence in Oshawa.

Durham Regional Police concluded an investigation on May 1 and determined that the accused had been involved in drug trafficking.

A search warrant was executed at a residence in the area of Glen Street and Porter Street, and the suspect was taken into custody. Currency and drugs valued at over $480,000 were seized.

Police said 48-year-old Ray Bond of Oshawa is facing numerous charges, including two counts of possessing a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking opioids, possessing a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and possessing a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine.

The accused was held on bail.

Police charge another man in separate Oshawa drug bust

A second Oshawa man was arrested in connection with a separate drug raid carried out at a residence.

On April 25, authorities executed a search warrant at a residence in the area of Albert Street and Elena Avenue, where police arrested a 53-year-old man. Cash and drugs were located at the home.

Michael Edwards of Oshawa has been charged with possessing a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking MDMA and possessing a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking opioids.

Edwards was held on bail.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto to receive $104M from feds to support hosting 6 FIFA World Cup games in 2026
Toronto to receive $104M from feds to support hosting 6 FIFA World Cup games in 2026

The federal government announced Toronto will receive $104 million in funding to help the city host six matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and federal Sports Minister Carla...

1h ago

1 charged in string of GTA cinema shootings, others remain wanted
1 charged in string of GTA cinema shootings, others remain wanted

One man has been arrested in an ongoing investigation into multiple shootings targeting cinemas in the GTA that are believed to be connected to a turf war surrounding South Indian-language movies. On...

2h ago

Cyclist critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Cyclist critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga. Peel Regional Police were called to the Mississauga Road and Indian Road area just before 8:30 a.m. on Friday. A...

1h ago

Three suspects, including teen, wanted in Toronto jewellery store theft
Three suspects, including teen, wanted in Toronto jewellery store theft

Three suspects are wanted in connection with a Toronto jewellery store theft. Police say just after 6 p.m. on April 30, they were called to reports of a theft at a jewellery store in the Queen Street...

5m ago

Top Stories

Toronto to receive $104M from feds to support hosting 6 FIFA World Cup games in 2026
Toronto to receive $104M from feds to support hosting 6 FIFA World Cup games in 2026

The federal government announced Toronto will receive $104 million in funding to help the city host six matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and federal Sports Minister Carla...

1h ago

1 charged in string of GTA cinema shootings, others remain wanted
1 charged in string of GTA cinema shootings, others remain wanted

One man has been arrested in an ongoing investigation into multiple shootings targeting cinemas in the GTA that are believed to be connected to a turf war surrounding South Indian-language movies. On...

2h ago

Cyclist critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Cyclist critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga. Peel Regional Police were called to the Mississauga Road and Indian Road area just before 8:30 a.m. on Friday. A...

1h ago

Three suspects, including teen, wanted in Toronto jewellery store theft
Three suspects, including teen, wanted in Toronto jewellery store theft

Three suspects are wanted in connection with a Toronto jewellery store theft. Police say just after 6 p.m. on April 30, they were called to reports of a theft at a jewellery store in the Queen Street...

5m ago

Most Watched Today

1:57
A big victory for Progressive Conservatives winning two by-elections
A big victory for Progressive Conservatives winning two by-elections

A big win for Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives who have won both Ontario by-elections. As City’s Jazan Grewal reports, political observers suggested the Milton byelection was expected to be a tight race.

12h ago

2:29
Breath test now required at all OPP traffic stops in GTA
Breath test now required at all OPP traffic stops in GTA

OPP have announced they will conduct mandatory alcohol screening as part of every Toronto-area traffic stop. Michelle Mackey has what led to the move and concerns surrounding it

17h ago

1:44
New Ho King reviews skyrocket following Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track
New Ho King reviews skyrocket following Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track

Kendrick Lamar mentioned a Chinatown restaurant in the new Drake diss record “Euphoria”. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to the owner who says he’s been overwhelmed by great feedback since.
1:43
Dispatch audio reveals new details about wrong-way police chase on highway
Dispatch audio reveals new details about wrong-way police chase on highway

According to dispatch audio, OPP officers raised concerns about a wrong-way police chase on the 401 moments before a fatal multi-vehicle collision. Erica Natividad with whether Durham Regional Police may have broken protocol in pursuing the vehicle.
2:25
Calmer QP, but Poilievre doubles down
Calmer QP, but Poilievre doubles down

Cooler heads appeared to prevail, one day after Pierre Poilievre was ejected from the House of Commons for unparliamentary language. But less than an hour later, Poilievre doubled down on his remarks to a local radio host.
More Videos