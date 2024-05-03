Nearly half a million dollars worth of drugs seized in Oshawa raid, man charged

A man has been arrested after authorities seized more than $480,000 worth of drugs from a residence in Oshawa.

Durham Regional Police concluded an investigation on May 1 and determined that the accused had been involved in drug trafficking.

A search warrant was executed at a residence in the area of Glen Street and Porter Street, and the suspect was taken into custody. Currency and drugs valued at over $480,000 were seized.

Police said 48-year-old Ray Bond of Oshawa is facing numerous charges, including two counts of possessing a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking opioids, possessing a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and possessing a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine.

The accused was held on bail.

Police charge another man in separate Oshawa drug bust

A second Oshawa man was arrested in connection with a separate drug raid carried out at a residence.

On April 25, authorities executed a search warrant at a residence in the area of Albert Street and Elena Avenue, where police arrested a 53-year-old man. Cash and drugs were located at the home.

Michael Edwards of Oshawa has been charged with possessing a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking MDMA and possessing a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking opioids.

Edwards was held on bail.