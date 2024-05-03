Police investigating 2 incidents of suspected hate-motivated arson

Toronto police are investigating two incidents of suspected hate-motivated arson that they believe to be connected.

On April 26, at approximately 8:40 a.m., there was a report of an arson in the Bayview Avenue and Ruddington Drive area.

Reportedly, a person approached a sign that was affixed to the ground, lit the sign on fire and fled the area.

Two days later, on April 28, at approximately 4:15 a.m., there was a report for an arson in the Bayview Avenue and Burleigh Heights Drive area.

A silver or grey coloured vehicle reportedly approached a sign that was affixed to the ground, lit the sign on fire and fled southbound in the vehicle.

The arsons are being investigated as suspected hate-motivated incidents based on the messaging on the signs, and one of the signs was placed on the property of a Synagogue.

Police believe that the two incidents are related.