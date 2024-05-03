The Big Story

Two tragedies and ‘a very scary moment for policing’

Umar Zameer during a press conference following his not guilty verdict, in Toronto, on April 21, 2024
Umar Zameer during a press conference following his not guilty verdict, in Toronto, on April 21, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted May 3, 2024 7:26 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, it remains to be seen if policing in the Greater Toronto Area will really change, but a tipping point certainly seems to be at hand. First, a total exoneration for a man charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Toronto police officer — a trial that many said should have never happened at all. Then, just days later, four people, including grandparents and an infant were killed during a high-speed chase that, again, many experts said should have never happened at all.

Patrick Watson is an assistant professor at the University of Toronto’s Centre for Criminology and Sociolegal Studies. “We are in a very tentative moment in policing — or a very scary moment to be quite frank — between police and the public,” says Watson.   

In the aftermath of the first case, police rallied around their own, and ended up charging an innocent man. It was only after the verdict that they announced a review. Will the force once again toe the line and protect their officers, even if it means losing the public’s trust?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Federal government to announce funding to help Toronto host six 2026 World Cup games
Federal government to announce funding to help Toronto host six 2026 World Cup games

The federal government is set to announce funding to help Toronto host six matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and federal Sports Minister Carla Qualtrough are scheduled to...

3h ago

William Nylander scores twice as Maple Leafs beat Bruins to force Game 7
William Nylander scores twice as Maple Leafs beat Bruins to force Game 7

 William Nylander scored twice and Joseph Woll made 22 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Thursday to force Game 7 in their first-round series. Toronto...

1h ago

Progressive Conservatives win both Ontario byelections
Progressive Conservatives win both Ontario byelections

Premier Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative candidates have won both Ontario byelections. Progressive Conservative candidate Zee Hamid is holding a nine percentage point lead on Liberal Galen Naidoo...

1h ago

Pro-Palestine encampment remains at University of Toronto despite safety concerns
Pro-Palestine encampment remains at University of Toronto despite safety concerns

The University of Toronto says it's concerned about safety as a pro-Palestine encampment still stands at its downtown campus. The demonstrators have set up an encampment at King's College Circle on...

3h ago

Top Stories

Federal government to announce funding to help Toronto host six 2026 World Cup games
Federal government to announce funding to help Toronto host six 2026 World Cup games

The federal government is set to announce funding to help Toronto host six matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and federal Sports Minister Carla Qualtrough are scheduled to...

3h ago

William Nylander scores twice as Maple Leafs beat Bruins to force Game 7
William Nylander scores twice as Maple Leafs beat Bruins to force Game 7

 William Nylander scored twice and Joseph Woll made 22 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Thursday to force Game 7 in their first-round series. Toronto...

1h ago

Progressive Conservatives win both Ontario byelections
Progressive Conservatives win both Ontario byelections

Premier Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative candidates have won both Ontario byelections. Progressive Conservative candidate Zee Hamid is holding a nine percentage point lead on Liberal Galen Naidoo...

1h ago

Pro-Palestine encampment remains at University of Toronto despite safety concerns
Pro-Palestine encampment remains at University of Toronto despite safety concerns

The University of Toronto says it's concerned about safety as a pro-Palestine encampment still stands at its downtown campus. The demonstrators have set up an encampment at King's College Circle on...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
Breath test now required at all OPP traffic stops in GTA
Breath test now required at all OPP traffic stops in GTA

OPP have announced they will conduct mandatory alcohol screening as part of every Toronto-area traffic stop. Michelle Mackey has what led to the move and concerns surrounding it

14h ago

1:44
New Ho King reviews skyrocket following Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track
New Ho King reviews skyrocket following Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track

Kendrick Lamar mentioned a Chinatown restaurant in the new Drake diss record “Euphoria”. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to the owner who says he’s been overwhelmed by great feedback since.
1:43
Dispatch audio reveals new details about wrong-way police chase on highway
Dispatch audio reveals new details about wrong-way police chase on highway

According to dispatch audio, OPP officers raised concerns about a wrong-way police chase on the 401 moments before a fatal multi-vehicle collision. Erica Natividad with whether Durham Regional Police may have broken protocol in pursuing the vehicle.
2:25
Calmer QP, but Poilievre doubles down
Calmer QP, but Poilievre doubles down

Cooler heads appeared to prevail, one day after Pierre Poilievre was ejected from the House of Commons for unparliamentary language. But less than an hour later, Poilievre doubled down on his remarks to a local radio host.
1:52
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company

Residents in one Mississauga neighbourhood say they’re being kept up all night. The source of the noise causing them to lose sleep is right in their backyards. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos