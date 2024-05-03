Princess Anne to take part in B.C. ceremony bringing new ship into Pacific fleet

Britain's Princess Anne, looks on, during a visit to Wormwood Scrubs Pony Centre, to mark the 35th anniversary of the centre, in London, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Canada's first Arctic and Offshore Patrol Vessel will officially be brought into the Pacific fleet Friday in a commissioning ceremony attended by Princess Anne. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James Manning/Pool Photo via AP

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 3, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 3, 2024 4:12 am.

VANCOUVER — Canada’s first Arctic and Offshore Patrol Vessel will officially be brought into the Pacific fleet today and Princess Anne, the sister of King Charles, is scheduled to take part in its commissioning ceremony. 

A news release says Anne will be attending the ceremony in her role as commodore-in-chief for the Canadian Fleet Pacific.

National Defence says HMCS Max Bernays arrived in its new home port in Esquimalt last month, calling it a “pivotal milestone” in the expansion of the fleet.

It says the introduction of the ship, named after a Canadian naval hero during the Second World War’s Battle of the Atlantic, will allow the navy to better meet future defence challenges in the North.

A statement from the office of the lieutenant-governor last week said the princess and her husband, Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, would attend a series of events during a three-day trip to B.C., starting with the commissioning ceremony for the ship in North Vancouver.

It said that will be followed by an overnight sail to Esquimalt on Vancouver Island.

The princess’s itinerary includes a visit to the archives and collections space of the Maritime Museum of British Columbia in Victoria, which was founded with an initial donation by the princess’s late father, Prince Philip.

She is scheduled to attend a commemorative service marking the Battle of the Atlantic at the British Columbia legislature and lay a wreath, as well as visit the Military Family Resource Centre.

Anne is also slated to meet with Janet Austin, B.C.’s lieutenant-governor, and various community leaders from the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2024.

The Canadian Press

