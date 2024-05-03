Safety lapses contributed to patient assaults at Oregon State Hospital, federal report says

FILE - The general view of the Oregon State Hospital is seen, May 24, 2013, in Salem, Ore. A federal report says safety lapses at the Oregon State Hospital contributed to recent patient-on-patient assaults. (Paul Carter/The Register-Guard via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 3, 2024 6:03 pm.

Last Updated May 3, 2024 6:12 pm.

Safety lapses at the Oregon State Hospital contributed to recent patient-on-patient assaults, a federal report on the state’s most secure inpatient psychiatric facility has found.

The investigation by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services found that staff didn’t always adequately supervise their patients and that the hospital didn’t fully investigate acts of aggression, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

The federal agency opened the probe after receiving four complaints. Its findings were published following an unannounced, onsite survey conducted at the Salem hospital earlier this year.

A major incident detailed in the report occurred on Feb. 10, when a patient placed another patient in a chokehold until they were unconscious. The victim required “extensive” medical care for their injuries, according to the report.

Investigators also determined that the hospital failed to prevent sexual assault and sexual contact between patients.

In January, a patient was transferred out of a unit due to another patient’s “hypersexual behavior,” the report said. But in the new unit, the patient reported being coerced into sex.

The hospital received the federal report, known as a statement of deficiencies, on May 1. It has 10 calendar days to respond with a plan of correction.

“There will always be things we can improve, and we will continue to do so, but what persists is our dedication to the humans we are privileged to care for,” interim superintendent Sara Walker said in a statement.

Once the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approves the plan, it will conduct another unannounced survey to review its implementation.

The state hospital has long struggled to address staffing shortages, overcrowding and other security lapses.

Just days before receiving the statement of deficiencies, the hospital was placed on “immediate jeopardy status” by CMS after a patient died shortly after arriving at the facility. The federal agency noted that emergency response equipment was not stored in an organized way in the admissions area. They found that while this didn’t contribute to the patient’s death, it presented a potential future safety risk, the Oregon Health Authority said in a statement.

The jeopardy status has since been lifted, state health officials said.

Last summer, a man newly transferred to the hospital managed to escape while fully shackled and drove off in a stolen van. He was found in a pond and then taken into custody, authorities said. An ensuing federal investigation found that the hospital failed to adequately supervise and transport the patient.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Video shows officer struck by vehicle during auto theft investigation
Video shows officer struck by vehicle during auto theft investigation

York Regional Police say one suspect was arrested and a second remains at large after an officer was struck by a vehicle during an auto theft investigation in Toronto earlier this week. It happened...

5h ago

York police looking for suspects after arson at Richmond Hill barbershop
York police looking for suspects after arson at Richmond Hill barbershop

York police are looking for suspects after an overnight arson at a barbershop in Richmond Hill. Officers were called to the business at 3:45 a.m. on May 1 in the area of Yonge Street and Major Mackenzie...

5h ago

Foreign meddling undermined public confidence in Canadian democracy: inquiry report
Foreign meddling undermined public confidence in Canadian democracy: inquiry report

Foreign interference by China did not affect the overall results of the 2019 and 2021 general elections won by Justin Trudeau's Liberals, a federal commission of inquiry has found. In an interim report...

5h ago

Suspect wanted in connection with man found dead in Scarborough residence
Suspect wanted in connection with man found dead in Scarborough residence

Toronto police are looking for a suspect identified in connection with a homicide last week. Officers were called to Lawrence Avenue east and Morningside Avenue just before 11 a.m. on April 24 for a...

2h ago

Top Stories

Video shows officer struck by vehicle during auto theft investigation
Video shows officer struck by vehicle during auto theft investigation

York Regional Police say one suspect was arrested and a second remains at large after an officer was struck by a vehicle during an auto theft investigation in Toronto earlier this week. It happened...

5h ago

York police looking for suspects after arson at Richmond Hill barbershop
York police looking for suspects after arson at Richmond Hill barbershop

York police are looking for suspects after an overnight arson at a barbershop in Richmond Hill. Officers were called to the business at 3:45 a.m. on May 1 in the area of Yonge Street and Major Mackenzie...

5h ago

Foreign meddling undermined public confidence in Canadian democracy: inquiry report
Foreign meddling undermined public confidence in Canadian democracy: inquiry report

Foreign interference by China did not affect the overall results of the 2019 and 2021 general elections won by Justin Trudeau's Liberals, a federal commission of inquiry has found. In an interim report...

5h ago

Suspect wanted in connection with man found dead in Scarborough residence
Suspect wanted in connection with man found dead in Scarborough residence

Toronto police are looking for a suspect identified in connection with a homicide last week. Officers were called to Lawrence Avenue east and Morningside Avenue just before 11 a.m. on April 24 for a...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:44
Officer struck by vehicle as auto theft suspect drives away
Officer struck by vehicle as auto theft suspect drives away

A York Regional Police officer involved in an auto theft investigation was struck by a getaway vehicle used by a suspect. The officer was sent to hospital with minor injuries. Warning, this video contains images that may be considered disturbing.

6h ago

1:57
A big victory for Progressive Conservatives winning two by-elections
A big victory for Progressive Conservatives winning two by-elections

A big win for Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives who have won both Ontario by-elections. As City’s Jazan Grewal reports, political observers suggested the Milton byelection was expected to be a tight race.

20h ago

1:59
Bank of Canada Governor answers MP's questions at Finance Committee
Bank of Canada Governor answers MP's questions at Finance Committee

The carbon tax is set to become a major issue in the next election. Xiaoli Li looks at how much the divisive tax is actually contributing to the high cost of living.

18h ago

2:29
Breath test now required at all OPP traffic stops in GTA
Breath test now required at all OPP traffic stops in GTA

OPP have announced they will conduct mandatory alcohol screening as part of every Toronto-area traffic stop. Michelle Mackey has what led to the move and concerns surrounding it
0:59
Canada struggling to meet greenhouse emission targets
Canada struggling to meet greenhouse emission targets

Canada is making some progress is cutting down on greenhouse gas emissions, but is still struggling to reach upcoming targets. Faiza Amin with where progress is being made, and which sectors remain problematic when it comes to emissions.
More Videos