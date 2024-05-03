S&P/TSX composite up, U.S. stock markets also higher in late-morning trading

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up in late-morning trading, helped by strength in the base metal, telecommunication and utility stocks, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 67.88 points at 21,891.10.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 369.69 points at 38,595.35. The S&P 500 index was up 46.33 points at 5,110.53, while the Nasdaq composite was up 266.82 points at 16,107.78.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.08 cents US compared with 73.00 cents US on Thursday.

The June crude oil contract was down 30 cents at US$78.65 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up seven cents at US$2.10 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$8.40 at US$2,301.20 an ounce and the July copper contract was up five cents at US$4.54 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2024.

