Man charged with murder after two found dead in St. Catharines

A man has been charged with murder after two people were found dead in a home in St. Catharines.

Niagara police were called to the residence in the area of Queenston Street and Lorne Street around 9 a.m. Thursday and discovered two bodies.

The victims were identified as 62-year-old George Mummery and 59-year-old Jennifer Allen.

A half-hour later, at the Village Square on St. Catharines Street, Andrew Mummery, 33, of St. Catharines was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Police say the suspect and victims were known to each other and there is no known risk to public safety.

Mummery had a bail hearing on Thursday and was remanded in custody.

Detectives are now looking to determine his actions between April 30, and May 2. He was wearing a black coat, dark green hoodie, blue jeans and a green backpack when he was arrested and is described as a white man, five feet 10 inches tall, with short dark hair and unshaven.

Anyone with information is asked to call Niagara police.