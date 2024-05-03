Man charged with murder after two found dead in St. Catharines

A Niagara Regional Police Service shoulder badge
A Niagara Regional Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted May 3, 2024 1:20 pm.

A man has been charged with murder after two people were found dead in a home in St. Catharines.

Niagara police were called to the residence in the area of Queenston Street and Lorne Street around 9 a.m. Thursday and discovered two bodies.

The victims were identified as 62-year-old George Mummery and 59-year-old Jennifer Allen.

A half-hour later, at the Village Square on St. Catharines Street, Andrew Mummery, 33, of St. Catharines was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Police say the suspect and victims were known to each other and there is no known risk to public safety.

Mummery had a bail hearing on Thursday and was remanded in custody.

Detectives are now looking to determine his actions between April 30, and May 2. He was wearing a black coat, dark green hoodie, blue jeans and a green backpack when he was arrested and is described as a white man, five feet 10 inches tall, with short dark hair and unshaven.

Anyone with information is asked to call Niagara police.

Top Stories

Foreign meddling undermined public confidence in Canadian democracy: inquiry report
Foreign meddling undermined public confidence in Canadian democracy: inquiry report

Foreign interference by China did not affect the overall results of the 2019 and 2021 general elections won by Justin Trudeau's Liberals, a federal commission of inquiry has found. In an interim report...

2m ago

Toronto to receive $104M from feds to support hosting 6 FIFA World Cup games in 2026
Toronto to receive $104M from feds to support hosting 6 FIFA World Cup games in 2026

The federal government announced Toronto will receive $104 million in funding to help the city host six matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and federal Sports Minister Carla...

2h ago

1 charged in string of GTA cinema shootings, others remain wanted
1 charged in string of GTA cinema shootings, others remain wanted

One man has been arrested in an ongoing investigation into multiple shootings targeting cinemas in the GTA that are believed to be connected to a turf war surrounding South Indian-language movies. On...

4h ago

Cyclist critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Cyclist critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga. Peel Regional Police were called to the Mississauga Road and Indian Road area just before 8:30 a.m. on Friday. A...

2h ago

