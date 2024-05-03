Man charged with murder after two found dead in St. Catharines
Posted May 3, 2024 1:20 pm.
A man has been charged with murder after two people were found dead in a home in St. Catharines.
Niagara police were called to the residence in the area of Queenston Street and Lorne Street around 9 a.m. Thursday and discovered two bodies.
The victims were identified as 62-year-old George Mummery and 59-year-old Jennifer Allen.
A half-hour later, at the Village Square on St. Catharines Street, Andrew Mummery, 33, of St. Catharines was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder.
Police say the suspect and victims were known to each other and there is no known risk to public safety.
Mummery had a bail hearing on Thursday and was remanded in custody.
Detectives are now looking to determine his actions between April 30, and May 2. He was wearing a black coat, dark green hoodie, blue jeans and a green backpack when he was arrested and is described as a white man, five feet 10 inches tall, with short dark hair and unshaven.
Anyone with information is asked to call Niagara police.