Suspect wanted in connection with man found dead in Scarborough residence

Toronto police are looking for a suspect identified in connection with a homicide last week.

Officers were called to Lawrence Avenue east and Morningside Avenue just before 11 a.m. on April 24 for a medical complaint.

A man was found dead inside the residential unit with signs of trauma to their body. The victim has been identified as Mohamed “Mo” Abdalla Mohamed, 40 of Toronto.

A suspect, Jason Chambers, 30, of Toronto is now wanted for second-degree murder. A photo of the suspect has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.