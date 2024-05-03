Suspect wanted in connection with man found dead in Scarborough residence
Posted May 3, 2024 5:32 pm.
Toronto police are looking for a suspect identified in connection with a homicide last week.
Officers were called to Lawrence Avenue east and Morningside Avenue just before 11 a.m. on April 24 for a medical complaint.
A man was found dead inside the residential unit with signs of trauma to their body. The victim has been identified as Mohamed “Mo” Abdalla Mohamed, 40 of Toronto.
A suspect, Jason Chambers, 30, of Toronto is now wanted for second-degree murder. A photo of the suspect has been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.