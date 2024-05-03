TD penalties expected to be higher on alleged Chinese drug money laundering link: analyst

A person makes their way past a Toronto-Dominion Bank in the Financial District of Toronto on August 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 3, 2024 11:18 am.

A banking analyst says TD Bank Group could be hit with more severe penalties than previously expected after a report that the investigation it faces in the U.S. is tied to laundering illicit fentanyl profits.

National Bank analyst Gabriel Dechaine says the worst-case scenario of the multiple U.S. investigations TD faces needs reassessing after the Wall Street Journal reported the link Thursday.

The newspaper said the U.S. Justice Department investigation is focused on how Chinese drug traffickers allegedly used TD to launder at least US$653 million, and bribed TD employees to do so.

TD said in a statement that criminals constantly seek to use banks to launder money, and its U.S. anti-money laundering program did not effectively thwart these activities. 

The bank says the failing was unacceptable, and a comprehensive effort is underway to strengthen its anti-money laundering program, including investments in talent, tools and technology.

Dechaine says the severity of the allegations means TD could not only face fines well above the $500 million to $1 billion that many investors have anticipated, but also more severe regulator-imposed limitations on its business activities.

Toronto to receive $104M from feds to support hosting 6 FIFA World Cup games in 2026
Toronto to receive $104M from feds to support hosting 6 FIFA World Cup games in 2026

The federal government announced Toronto will receive $104 million in funding to help the city host six matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and federal Sports Minister Carla...

1h ago

1 charged in string of GTA cinema shootings, others remain wanted
1 charged in string of GTA cinema shootings, others remain wanted

One man has been arrested in an ongoing investigation into multiple shootings targeting cinemas in the GTA that are believed to be connected to a turf war surrounding South Indian-language movies. On...

3h ago

Cyclist critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Cyclist critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga. Peel Regional Police were called to the Mississauga Road and Indian Road area just before 8:30 a.m. on Friday. A...

1h ago

Three suspects, including teen, wanted in Toronto jewellery store theft
Three suspects, including teen, wanted in Toronto jewellery store theft

Three suspects are wanted in connection with a Toronto jewellery store theft. Police say just after 6 p.m. on April 30, they were called to reports of a theft at a jewellery store in the Queen Street...

8m ago

