The SEC charges Trump Media’s newly hired auditing firm with ‘massive fraud’

FILE - Pedestrians walk past the Nasdaq building as the stock price of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. is displayed on screens, March 26, 2024, in New York. An auditing firm hired by Trump Media and Technology Group just 37 days ago was busted by the Securities and Exchange Commission for “massive fraud” — though not for any work it performed for former President Donald Trump’s media company. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By David Hamilton, The Associated Press

Posted May 3, 2024 8:14 pm.

Last Updated May 3, 2024 8:26 pm.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday charged an auditing firm hired by Trump Media and Technology Group just 37 days ago with “massive fraud” — though not for any work it performed for former President Donald Trump’s media company.

The SEC charged the accounting firm BF Borgers and its owner, Benjamin F. Borgers, of “deliberate and systematic failures” in more than 1,500 audits. The charges include failing to abide by accounting rules, fabricating documentation to cover up its shortcomings, and falsely stating in audit reports that its work met audit standards. BF Borgers agreed to pay a $12 million fine while its owner agreed to pay a fine of $2 million.

Trump Media named Borgers as its auditor on March 28, according to the company’s most recent annual report filing. The company disclosed at the time that Borgers had also handled its audits before the company went public by merging with a cash-rich shell company called Digital World Acquisition Corp.

The company had previously cycled through at least two other auditors — one that resigned the account in July 2023 and another that was terminated by the board in March, just as it was re-hiring BF Borgers.

Both BF Borgers and Benjamin Borgers agreed to permanent suspensions, effective immediately, that will prevent them handling SEC-related matters as accountants.

In a statement, Trump Media said it “looks forward to working with new auditing partners in accordance with today’s SEC order.”

The SEC found that BF Borgers’ shortcuts included copying audit documentation from a previous year, changing relevant dates and then passing it off as current documentation. In addition to falsely documenting work that was never actually done, that fake documentation detailed planning meetings with clients that never occurred and “falsely represented” that both Benjamin Borgers and another reviewer had approved the audit work.

“Ben Borgers and his audit firm, BF Borgers, were responsible for one of the largest wholesale failures by gatekeepers in our financial markets,” said Gurbir Grewal, director of the SEC’s enforcement division. “Thanks to the painstaking work of the SEC staff, Borgers and his sham audit mill have been permanently shut down.”

David Hamilton, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Grandparents killed in wrong-way Hwy. 401 crash that also claimed life of infant identified
Grandparents killed in wrong-way Hwy. 401 crash that also claimed life of infant identified

The Consulate General of India in Toronto has identified the grandparents killed in a wrong-way crash on Highway 401. A three-month-old baby, their grandchild, also died in the multi-vehicle crash Monday...

1h ago

Video shows officer struck by vehicle during auto theft investigation
Video shows officer struck by vehicle during auto theft investigation

York Regional Police say one suspect was arrested and a second remains at large after an officer was struck by a vehicle during an auto theft investigation in Toronto earlier this week. It happened...

7h ago

York police looking for suspects after arson at Richmond Hill barbershop
York police looking for suspects after arson at Richmond Hill barbershop

York police are looking for suspects after an overnight arson at a barbershop in Richmond Hill. Officers were called to the business at 3:45 a.m. on May 1 in the area of Yonge Street and Major Mackenzie...

6h ago

Foreign meddling undermined public confidence in Canadian democracy: inquiry report
Foreign meddling undermined public confidence in Canadian democracy: inquiry report

Foreign interference by China did not affect the overall results of the 2019 and 2021 general elections won by Justin Trudeau's Liberals, a federal commission of inquiry has found. In an interim report...

7h ago

Top Stories

Grandparents killed in wrong-way Hwy. 401 crash that also claimed life of infant identified
Grandparents killed in wrong-way Hwy. 401 crash that also claimed life of infant identified

The Consulate General of India in Toronto has identified the grandparents killed in a wrong-way crash on Highway 401. A three-month-old baby, their grandchild, also died in the multi-vehicle crash Monday...

1h ago

Video shows officer struck by vehicle during auto theft investigation
Video shows officer struck by vehicle during auto theft investigation

York Regional Police say one suspect was arrested and a second remains at large after an officer was struck by a vehicle during an auto theft investigation in Toronto earlier this week. It happened...

7h ago

York police looking for suspects after arson at Richmond Hill barbershop
York police looking for suspects after arson at Richmond Hill barbershop

York police are looking for suspects after an overnight arson at a barbershop in Richmond Hill. Officers were called to the business at 3:45 a.m. on May 1 in the area of Yonge Street and Major Mackenzie...

6h ago

Foreign meddling undermined public confidence in Canadian democracy: inquiry report
Foreign meddling undermined public confidence in Canadian democracy: inquiry report

Foreign interference by China did not affect the overall results of the 2019 and 2021 general elections won by Justin Trudeau's Liberals, a federal commission of inquiry has found. In an interim report...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

0:46
York Regional Police look for suspect in Richmond Hill arson
York Regional Police look for suspect in Richmond Hill arson

Police in York Region are on the hunt for a suspect after a barber shop went up in flames in Richmond Hill.

6h ago

0:44
Officer struck by vehicle as auto theft suspect drives away
Officer struck by vehicle as auto theft suspect drives away

A York Regional Police officer involved in an auto theft investigation was struck by a getaway vehicle used by a suspect. The officer was sent to hospital with minor injuries. Warning, this video contains images that may be considered disturbing.

7h ago

1:57
A big victory for Progressive Conservatives winning two by-elections
A big victory for Progressive Conservatives winning two by-elections

A big win for Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives who have won both Ontario by-elections. As City’s Jazan Grewal reports, political observers suggested the Milton byelection was expected to be a tight race.

21h ago

1:59
Bank of Canada Governor answers MP's questions at Finance Committee
Bank of Canada Governor answers MP's questions at Finance Committee

The carbon tax is set to become a major issue in the next election. Xiaoli Li looks at how much the divisive tax is actually contributing to the high cost of living.

20h ago

2:05
HPV test to be added to cervical screening in 2025
HPV test to be added to cervical screening in 2025

Ontario will be replacing PAP tests with HPV tests for cervical cancer screening next year. Erica Natividad with what this means for patients.
More Videos