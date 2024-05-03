Three suspects, including teen, wanted in Toronto jewellery store theft

Three suspects are wanted in connection with a Toronto jewellery store theft.

Police say just after 6 p.m. on April 30, they were called to reports of a theft at a jewellery store in the Queen Street East and Balsam Avenue area in the city’s east end.

It’s alleged three suspects allegedly stole $20,000 worth of jewellery and fled in an unknown direction.

The male suspect is described as 40 to 45 years old, five feet four inches tall, with a goatee and glasses. He was wearing a white baseball hat, black jacket, and white shirt.

The female suspect is described as 40 to 45 years old, five feet two inches tall, and wearing a long black dress, black shoes, and a black head covering.

The male youth suspect is described as 16 to 19 years old, five feet eight inches tall, with a large build. He wore a dark-coloured toque, a white sweater, and blue jeans.

Photos of the suspects have been released.