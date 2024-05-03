Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

By The Associated Press

Posted May 3, 2024 11:16 am.

Last Updated May 3, 2024 11:26 am.

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of May 6, 2024 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Karol G $4,741,250 37,601 $126.09
2 Bad Bunny $4,632,089 15,458 $299.64
3 Eagles $3,283,626 11,515 $285.14
4 Madonna $2,740,856 12,555 $218.30
5 Luis Miguel $2,671,511 21,467 $124.44
6 Olivia Rodrigo $2,043,396 14,182 $144.08
7 Nicki Minaj $2,041,993 12,915 $158.10
8 blink-182 $1,622,367 14,891 $108.95
9 Los Temerarios $1,430,068 13,268 $107.78
10 Don Omar $1,239,515 10,066 $123.13
11 Tim McGraw $1,125,631 10,378 $108.46
12 Blake Shelton $1,077,442 10,722 $100.49
13 Noah Kahan $1,047,188 11,684 $89.62
14 Tyler Childers $1,009,650 10,136 $99.61
15 André Rieu $1,003,273 9,944 $100.88
16 Peter Kay $981,634 13,305 $73.78
17 Marc Anthony $935,608 7,639 $122.48
18 Nate Bargatze $885,434 11,494 $77.03
19 Cody Johnson $727,429 11,139 $65.30
20 Ana Gabriel $716,955 9,494 $75.51

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

The Associated Press

