Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
Posted May 3, 2024 11:16 am.
Last Updated May 3, 2024 11:26 am.
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of May 6, 2024 :
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Karol G
|$4,741,250
|37,601
|$126.09
|2
|Bad Bunny
|$4,632,089
|15,458
|$299.64
|3
|Eagles
|$3,283,626
|11,515
|$285.14
|4
|Madonna
|$2,740,856
|12,555
|$218.30
|5
|Luis Miguel
|$2,671,511
|21,467
|$124.44
|6
|Olivia Rodrigo
|$2,043,396
|14,182
|$144.08
|7
|Nicki Minaj
|$2,041,993
|12,915
|$158.10
|8
|blink-182
|$1,622,367
|14,891
|$108.95
|9
|Los Temerarios
|$1,430,068
|13,268
|$107.78
|10
|Don Omar
|$1,239,515
|10,066
|$123.13
|11
|Tim McGraw
|$1,125,631
|10,378
|$108.46
|12
|Blake Shelton
|$1,077,442
|10,722
|$100.49
|13
|Noah Kahan
|$1,047,188
|11,684
|$89.62
|14
|Tyler Childers
|$1,009,650
|10,136
|$99.61
|15
|André Rieu
|$1,003,273
|9,944
|$100.88
|16
|Peter Kay
|$981,634
|13,305
|$73.78
|17
|Marc Anthony
|$935,608
|7,639
|$122.48
|18
|Nate Bargatze
|$885,434
|11,494
|$77.03
|19
|Cody Johnson
|$727,429
|11,139
|$65.30
|20
|Ana Gabriel
|$716,955
|9,494
|$75.51
