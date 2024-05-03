Video shows officer struck by vehicle during auto theft investigation

Security video shows a York Regional Police officer flying through the air after being struck by a vehicle during an auto theft investigation in Toronto on April 30, 2024. York Regional Police

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 3, 2024 1:44 pm.

York Regional Police say one suspect was arrested and a second remains at large after an officer was struck by a vehicle during an auto theft investigation in Toronto earlier this week.

It happened on April 30 at around 7:30 a.m. in the Overlea Boulevard and Thorncliffe Park Drive area.

The incident unfolded after investigators with the York Regional Police Auto Cargo Theft Unit (ACTU) and the Integrated Property Crime Task Force located two stolen vehicles in the area and moved to arrest two suspects.

“One suspect was arrested after a short foot pursuit,” police explained in a release.

“The second suspect entered a vehicle and drove at police, striking both a police vehicle and an officer. The suspect crashed the vehicle into a nearby building and fled on foot.”

The incident was captured on security video which police released on Friday.

The video shows a grey minivan trying to flee the scene. It crashes head-on into an officer who is running in the middle of the road, sending him airborne before he slams onto the road.

The impact of the crash sends one of his shoes flying in the other direction.

Despite the ferocity of the impact, police say the officer wasn’t seriously injured. He was treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries and was released a short time later.

Police arrested Ahmed Abdul-Wasee, 18, of Toronto. He’s charged with theft of motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, trafficking property obtained by crime as well as fail to comply with undertaking and possess an automobile master key.

The second suspect (pictured below) remains at large.

He’s described as a male with brown skin, a thin build and black hair. Police say he’s around five foot eight.

