What makes a good responsible gaming program?

A Responsible Gaming Program is a structured set of guidelines and tools implemented by gaming operators to promote safe and responsible gaming behaviour among players. It includes options like setting deposit limits, session limits, account pausing, and access to support services. The primary goal of a Responsible Gaming Program is to ensure that players can play online in a manner that is balanced, sustainable, and free from harm.

Deposit limits

Deposit limits are a fundamental aspect of responsible gaming initiatives in Ontario. These limits enable players to set boundaries on the amount of money they can deposit into their gaming accounts within a specified timeframe.

Session limits

Session limits play a crucial role in responsible gaming programs in Ontario. These limits allow players to regulate the duration of their gaming sessions, preventing excessive gameplay. By encouraging breaks and moderation, session limits help mitigate the risk of gaming-related fatigue and compulsive behaviour.

Pausing your casino account

The option to pause one’s casino account is a valuable feature within Responsible Gaming Programs. This functionality allows players to temporarily suspend their gaming activities, for a certain amount of time, usually ranging between a few days, weeks, or months.

Support and helplines

Responsible Gaming Programs should always provide support and helpline links, offering additional resources for players needing assistance. These services offer confidential counselling, guidance, and support to individuals experiencing gaming-related challenges.

Responsible gaming in Ontario

With the implementation of features such as deposit limits, session limits, account pausing, and support services, gaming operators uphold the principles of responsible gaming outlined by iGaming Ontario and the AGCO.

