Why did bill to stem ‘foreign influence’ trigger protests in Georgia over country’s media freedom?

EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - A demonstrator gestures trying as riot police use a water cannon during an opposition protest against "the Russian law" near the Parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, Tuesday night, April 30, 2024. Clashes erupted between police and opposition demonstrators protesting a new bill intended to track foreign influence that the opposition denounced as Russia-inspired. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 3, 2024 1:09 am.

Last Updated May 3, 2024 1:12 am.

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Georgia has been engulfed by huge protests triggered by a proposed law that critics see as a threat to media freedom and the country’s aspirations to join the European Union.

Here is a look at the bill and the protests it has ignited:

WHAT IS THE NEW BILL?

The bill would require media and nongovernmental organizations and other nonprofits to register as “pursuing the interests of a foreign power” if they receive more than 20% of funding from abroad.

The legislature approved a second reading of the bill Wednesday, and the third and final reading is expected later this month.

The proposed legislation is nearly identical to the one that the governing Georgian Dream party was pressured to withdraw last year after street protests.

WHAT DO THE BILL’S SUPPORTERS AND OPPONENTS SAY?

The governing party says the bill is necessary to stem what it deems as harmful foreign influence over the country’s political scene and to prevent unidentified foreign actors from trying to destabilize the country’s political scene.

The opposition denounces the bill as “the Russian law” because Moscow uses similar legislation to stigmatize independent news media and organizations critical of the Kremlin. Opponents of the bill say the fact that it is now before parliament is a sign of Moscow’s purported influence over Georgia. They fear it will become an impediment to the country’s long-sought prospects of joining the European Union.

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, who is increasingly at odds with the governing party, has vowed to veto the law, but Georgian Dream has a majority sufficient to override a presidential veto.

WHAT IS THE STATE OF RUSSIA-GEORGIA TIES?

Russia-Georgia relations have been strained and turbulent since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.

In August 2008, Russia fought a brief war with Georgia, which had made a botched attempt to regain control over the breakaway province of South Ossetia. Moscow then recognized South Ossetia and another separatist province, Abkhazia, as independent states and beefed up its military presence there. Most of the world considers both breakaway regions to be parts of Georgia, a former Soviet republic.

Tbilisi has ruptured diplomatic ties with Moscow, and the separatist regions’ status remains a key irritant, even as Russia-Georgia relations have improved in recent years.

The opposition United National Movement accuses Georgian Dream, which was founded by Bidzina Ivanishvili, a billionaire who made his fortune in Russia, of serving Moscow’s interests — an accusation the governing party vehemently denies.

HOW DID THE PROTESTS GO?

For several successive days, thousands of demonstrators besieged the parliament building in a bid to block the bill’s passage and scuffled with police.

Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowds. Over 60 protesters have been arrested and several people have been injured. Levan Khabeishvili, chairman of the United National Movement, was among those injured.

On Thursday, parliament canceled its scheduled session, saying the move was because of damage to the building during Wednesday’s protests.

WHAT IS THE EU’S POSITION?

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has described the parliament’s move as “a very concerning development” and warned that “final adoption of this legislation would negatively impact Georgia’s progress on its EU path.”

“This law is not in line with EU core norms and values,” Borrell said in a statement last month. “The proposed legislation would limit the capacity of civil society and media organizations to operate freely, could limit freedom of expression and unfairly stigmatize organizations that deliver benefits to the citizens of Georgia.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

William Nylander scores twice as Maple Leafs beat Bruins to force Game 7
William Nylander scores twice as Maple Leafs beat Bruins to force Game 7

 William Nylander scored twice and Joseph Woll made 22 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Thursday to force Game 7 in their first-round series. Toronto...

2h ago

Progressive Conservatives win both Ontario byelections
Progressive Conservatives win both Ontario byelections

Premier Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative candidates have won both Ontario byelections. Progressive Conservative candidate Zee Hamid is holding a nine percentage point lead on Liberal Galen Naidoo...

3h ago

OPP's mandatory breathalyzers are 'constitutionally sound' says prominent DUI lawyer
OPP's mandatory breathalyzers are 'constitutionally sound' says prominent DUI lawyer

News that Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are now requesting breath samples from all drivers pulled over in the Greater Toronto Area, even if they show no signs of impairment, took many by surprise and...

6h ago

Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU
Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU

The province's police watchdog says the parents of a three-month-old infant survived the fatal crash that killed their son and his grandparents during a wrong-way multi-vehicle crash in Whitby. The...

10h ago

Top Stories

William Nylander scores twice as Maple Leafs beat Bruins to force Game 7
William Nylander scores twice as Maple Leafs beat Bruins to force Game 7

 William Nylander scored twice and Joseph Woll made 22 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Thursday to force Game 7 in their first-round series. Toronto...

2h ago

Progressive Conservatives win both Ontario byelections
Progressive Conservatives win both Ontario byelections

Premier Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative candidates have won both Ontario byelections. Progressive Conservative candidate Zee Hamid is holding a nine percentage point lead on Liberal Galen Naidoo...

3h ago

OPP's mandatory breathalyzers are 'constitutionally sound' says prominent DUI lawyer
OPP's mandatory breathalyzers are 'constitutionally sound' says prominent DUI lawyer

News that Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are now requesting breath samples from all drivers pulled over in the Greater Toronto Area, even if they show no signs of impairment, took many by surprise and...

6h ago

Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU
Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU

The province's police watchdog says the parents of a three-month-old infant survived the fatal crash that killed their son and his grandparents during a wrong-way multi-vehicle crash in Whitby. The...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
Breath test now required at all OPP traffic stops in GTA
Breath test now required at all OPP traffic stops in GTA

OPP have announced they will conduct mandatory alcohol screening as part of every Toronto-area traffic stop. Michelle Mackey has what led to the move and concerns surrounding it

7h ago

1:44
New Ho King reviews skyrocket following Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track
New Ho King reviews skyrocket following Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track

Kendrick Lamar mentioned a Chinatown restaurant in the new Drake diss record “Euphoria”. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to the owner who says he’s been overwhelmed by great feedback since.
1:43
Dispatch audio reveals new details about wrong-way police chase on highway
Dispatch audio reveals new details about wrong-way police chase on highway

According to dispatch audio, OPP officers raised concerns about a wrong-way police chase on the 401 moments before a fatal multi-vehicle collision. Erica Natividad with whether Durham Regional Police may have broken protocol in pursuing the vehicle.
2:25
Calmer QP, but Poilievre doubles down
Calmer QP, but Poilievre doubles down

Cooler heads appeared to prevail, one day after Pierre Poilievre was ejected from the House of Commons for unparliamentary language. But less than an hour later, Poilievre doubled down on his remarks to a local radio host.
1:52
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company

Residents in one Mississauga neighbourhood say they’re being kept up all night. The source of the noise causing them to lose sleep is right in their backyards. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos