York police looking for suspects after arson at Richmond Hill barbershop

Police in York Region are on the hunt for a suspect after a barber shop went up in flames in Richmond Hill.

By Meredith Bond

Posted May 3, 2024 2:19 pm.

York police are looking for suspects after an overnight arson at a barbershop in Richmond Hill.

Officers were called to the business at 3:45 a.m. on May 1 in the area of Yonge Street and Major Mackenzie Drive for reports of a fire.

Investigators say the front window of the unit was broken and the interior was set on fire.

Security footage shows one suspect in dark clothing throw something through the glass door, enter the shop, pour some liquid throughout it and ignite the fire.

Richmond Hill Fire were able to extinguish the blaze and no injuries were reported.

