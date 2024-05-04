Afghanistan’s only female diplomat resigns in India after gold smuggling allegations

By Rahim Faiez, The Associated Press

Posted May 4, 2024 9:23 am.

Last Updated May 4, 2024 10:26 am.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — An Afghan diplomat in India, who was appointed before the Taliban seized power in 2021 and said she was the only woman in the country’s diplomatic service, has resigned after reports emerged of her being detained for allegedly smuggling gold.

Zakia Wardak, the Afghan consul-general for Mumbai, announced her resignation on her official account on the social media platform X on Saturday after Indian media reported last week that she was briefly detained at the city’s airport on allegations of smuggling 25 bricks of gold, each weighing 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds), from Dubai.

According to Indian media reports, she has not been arrested because of her diplomatic immunity.

In a statement, Wardak made no mention of her reported detention or gold smuggling allegations but said, “I am deeply sorry that as the only woman present in Afghanistan’s diplomatic apparatus, instead of receiving constructive support to maintain this position, I faced waves of organized attacks aimed at destroying me.”

“Over the past year, I have encountered numerous personal attacks and defamation not only directed towards myself but also towards her close family and extended relatives,” she added.

Wardak said the attacks have “severely impacted my ability to effectively operate in my role and have demonstrated the challenges faced by women in Afghan society.”

The Taliban Foreign Ministry did not immediately return calls for comment on Wardak’s resignation. It wasn’t immediately possible to confirm whether she was the country’s only female diplomat.

She was appointed consul-general of Afghanistan in Mumbai during the former government and was the first Afghan female diplomat to collaborate with the Taliban.

The Taliban — who took over Afghanistan in 2021 during the final weeks of U.S. and NATO withdrawal from the country — have barred women from most areas of public life and stopped girls from going to school beyond the sixth grade as part of harsh measures they imposed despite initial promises of a more moderate rule.

They are also restricting women’s access to work, travel and health care if they are unmarried or don’t have a male guardian, and arresting those who don’t comply with the Taliban’s interpretation of hijab, or Islamic headscarf.

Rahim Faiez, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigate dozens of vandalized vehicles in Malton
Police investigate dozens of vandalized vehicles in Malton

Police are investigating more than a dozen reports of vehicles being vandalized in Malton. Peel police say just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday they began recieving calls from residents on Dunrankin Drive...

7m ago

City staff recommend continuing ban on e-scooters in Toronto
City staff recommend continuing ban on e-scooters in Toronto

City council is being asked to develop plans for the use of "low-speed" vehicles on Toronto streets while maintaining a ban on e-scooters as part of its micromobility strategy. At a meeting of Toronto’s...

2h ago

Egypt media cite progress in truce talks as Israel downplays chances of end to war with Hamas
Egypt media cite progress in truce talks as Israel downplays chances of end to war with Hamas

A delegation of the Palestinian militant group Hamas was in Cairo on Saturday as Egyptian state media reported “noticeable progress” in ongoing cease-fire talks with Israel while an Israeli official...

1h ago

Drone footage shows Ukrainian village battered to ruins as residents flee Russian advance
Drone footage shows Ukrainian village battered to ruins as residents flee Russian advance

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian village of Ocheretyne has been battered by fighting, drone footage obtained by The Associated Press shows. The village has been a target for Russian forces in the Donetsk...

0m ago

Top Stories

Police investigate dozens of vandalized vehicles in Malton
Police investigate dozens of vandalized vehicles in Malton

Police are investigating more than a dozen reports of vehicles being vandalized in Malton. Peel police say just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday they began recieving calls from residents on Dunrankin Drive...

7m ago

City staff recommend continuing ban on e-scooters in Toronto
City staff recommend continuing ban on e-scooters in Toronto

City council is being asked to develop plans for the use of "low-speed" vehicles on Toronto streets while maintaining a ban on e-scooters as part of its micromobility strategy. At a meeting of Toronto’s...

2h ago

Egypt media cite progress in truce talks as Israel downplays chances of end to war with Hamas
Egypt media cite progress in truce talks as Israel downplays chances of end to war with Hamas

A delegation of the Palestinian militant group Hamas was in Cairo on Saturday as Egyptian state media reported “noticeable progress” in ongoing cease-fire talks with Israel while an Israeli official...

1h ago

Drone footage shows Ukrainian village battered to ruins as residents flee Russian advance
Drone footage shows Ukrainian village battered to ruins as residents flee Russian advance

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian village of Ocheretyne has been battered by fighting, drone footage obtained by The Associated Press shows. The village has been a target for Russian forces in the Donetsk...

0m ago

Most Watched Today

0:46
York Regional Police look for suspect in Richmond Hill arson
York Regional Police look for suspect in Richmond Hill arson

Police in York Region are on the hunt for a suspect after a barber shop went up in flames in Richmond Hill.

20h ago

0:44
Officer struck by vehicle as auto theft suspect drives away
Officer struck by vehicle as auto theft suspect drives away

A York Regional Police officer involved in an auto theft investigation was struck by a getaway vehicle used by a suspect. The officer was sent to hospital with minor injuries. Warning, this video contains images that may be considered disturbing.

21h ago

1:57
A big victory for Progressive Conservatives winning two by-elections
A big victory for Progressive Conservatives winning two by-elections

A big win for Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives who have won both Ontario by-elections. As City’s Jazan Grewal reports, political observers suggested the Milton byelection was expected to be a tight race.
1:59
Bank of Canada Governor answers MP's questions at Finance Committee
Bank of Canada Governor answers MP's questions at Finance Committee

The carbon tax is set to become a major issue in the next election. Xiaoli Li looks at how much the divisive tax is actually contributing to the high cost of living.
2:29
Breath test now required at all OPP traffic stops in GTA
Breath test now required at all OPP traffic stops in GTA

OPP have announced they will conduct mandatory alcohol screening as part of every Toronto-area traffic stop. Michelle Mackey has what led to the move and concerns surrounding it
More Videos