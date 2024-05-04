Alek Manoah to start for Blue Jays Sunday against Nationals

The Toronto Blue Jays will have Alek Manoah make his MLB season debut on Sunday against the Washington Nationals.

The Jays have a starting spot open after Yariel Rodriguez was placed on the 15-day IL earlier this week with a back injury.

Manoah, 26, has been rehabbing in the minor leagues to start the 2024 season after sustaining a shoulder injury in spring training. His 30-day rehab window is set to close on Monday.

Manoah impressed in his last start for triple-A Buffalo, striking out 12 and giving up just one run in six innings against Indianapolis. It was a major turnaround for Manoah, who has an 8.69 ERA in five minor-league starts this season.

The former All-Star has struggled since his 2022 Cy Young-calibre campaign. Named the 2023 Opening Day starter, Manoah was designated for assignment in early June of that year. He bounced between the MLB and the minor leagues for the remainder of the year, ultimately finishing with a 5.87 ERA in 87.1 innings pitched.