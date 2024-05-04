City staff recommend continuing ban on e-scooters in Toronto

An e-scooter is seen
An e-scooter is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted May 4, 2024 8:18 am.

City council is being asked to develop plans for the use of “low-speed” vehicles on Toronto streets while maintaining a ban on e-scooters as part of its micromobility strategy.

At a meeting of Toronto’s Infrastructure and Environment Committee on May 2, city staff recommended council opt into a provincial pilot project that would see “low-speed vehicles” allowed on city streets. The two- to four-wheeled vehicles which can carry up to four passengers at speeds of up to 40 km/h would not be allowed on highways or used as taxis, limousines or ride-share vehicles.

The committee also recommended that the city no longer take part in an electric kick-scooter pilot program as the devices pose a significant safety hazard, cause serious injuries, are a barrier to accessibility, and that enforcement is considered untenable.  

“Any potential benefits of an e-scooter pilot appear to be outweighed by negative impacts on injuries to riders and non-riders, costs and liability to the City, and mode shift (mostly replacing walking and public transit),” the committee said.

City council voted unanimously in 2021 not to participate in the province’s e-scooter pilot program.

Related:

Disability advocates are applauding the e-scooter decision.

The AODA Alliance, the CNIB, the Alliance for Equality of Blind Canadians, and the Canadian Council of the Blind were adamant in their criticism of the two-wheel micro-mobility devices, calling them a “silent menace” that endanger public safety especially vulnerable seniors and people with disabilities.

“Blind people don’t know when silent e-scooters rocket at them at over 20 KPH, driven by unlicensed, untrained, uninsured, unhelmeted, fun-seeking joyriders,” the groups said in a joint statement. “Left strewn on sidewalks, e-scooters are tripping hazards for blind people and accessibility nightmares for wheelchair users.”

Currently, e-scooters cannot be operated, left, stored or parked on any public street in Toronto. This includes bicycle lanes, cycle tracks, trails, paths, sidewalks or parks under multiple Municipal Code Chapters.

The report will be considered by councillors at their next meeting on May 22. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Egypt media cite progress in truce talks as Israel downplays chances of end to war with Hamas
Egypt media cite progress in truce talks as Israel downplays chances of end to war with Hamas

A delegation of the Palestinian militant group Hamas was in Cairo on Saturday as Egyptian state media reported “noticeable progress” in ongoing cease-fire talks with Israel while an Israeli official...

1h ago

Drone footage shows Ukrainian village battered to ruins as residents flee Russian advance
Drone footage shows Ukrainian village battered to ruins as residents flee Russian advance

The Ukrainian village of Ocheretyne has been battered by fighting, drone footage obtained by The Associated Press shows. The village has been a target for Russian forces in the Donetsk region of eastern...

1h ago

Parliamentary report on Emergencies Act decision is 18 months past due — and counting
Parliamentary report on Emergencies Act decision is 18 months past due — and counting

For a committee struck to review an emergency, the approach to reporting back to Canadians has been less than urgent.  The erstwhile group of senators and MPs studying the federal government's invocation...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Toronto Marathon hits the pavement
Weekend need-to-know: Toronto Marathon hits the pavement

Thousands of runners from across the world will hit the Toronto pavement for the marathon this weekend. Get out to cheer them on or catch the PWHL Toronto's final regular season game. As you make your...

Top Stories

Egypt media cite progress in truce talks as Israel downplays chances of end to war with Hamas
Egypt media cite progress in truce talks as Israel downplays chances of end to war with Hamas

A delegation of the Palestinian militant group Hamas was in Cairo on Saturday as Egyptian state media reported “noticeable progress” in ongoing cease-fire talks with Israel while an Israeli official...

1h ago

Drone footage shows Ukrainian village battered to ruins as residents flee Russian advance
Drone footage shows Ukrainian village battered to ruins as residents flee Russian advance

The Ukrainian village of Ocheretyne has been battered by fighting, drone footage obtained by The Associated Press shows. The village has been a target for Russian forces in the Donetsk region of eastern...

1h ago

Parliamentary report on Emergencies Act decision is 18 months past due — and counting
Parliamentary report on Emergencies Act decision is 18 months past due — and counting

For a committee struck to review an emergency, the approach to reporting back to Canadians has been less than urgent.  The erstwhile group of senators and MPs studying the federal government's invocation...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Toronto Marathon hits the pavement
Weekend need-to-know: Toronto Marathon hits the pavement

Thousands of runners from across the world will hit the Toronto pavement for the marathon this weekend. Get out to cheer them on or catch the PWHL Toronto's final regular season game. As you make your...

Most Watched Today

0:46
York Regional Police look for suspect in Richmond Hill arson
York Regional Police look for suspect in Richmond Hill arson

Police in York Region are on the hunt for a suspect after a barber shop went up in flames in Richmond Hill.

19h ago

0:44
Officer struck by vehicle as auto theft suspect drives away
Officer struck by vehicle as auto theft suspect drives away

A York Regional Police officer involved in an auto theft investigation was struck by a getaway vehicle used by a suspect. The officer was sent to hospital with minor injuries. Warning, this video contains images that may be considered disturbing.

19h ago

1:57
A big victory for Progressive Conservatives winning two by-elections
A big victory for Progressive Conservatives winning two by-elections

A big win for Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives who have won both Ontario by-elections. As City’s Jazan Grewal reports, political observers suggested the Milton byelection was expected to be a tight race.
1:59
Bank of Canada Governor answers MP's questions at Finance Committee
Bank of Canada Governor answers MP's questions at Finance Committee

The carbon tax is set to become a major issue in the next election. Xiaoli Li looks at how much the divisive tax is actually contributing to the high cost of living.
2:29
Breath test now required at all OPP traffic stops in GTA
Breath test now required at all OPP traffic stops in GTA

OPP have announced they will conduct mandatory alcohol screening as part of every Toronto-area traffic stop. Michelle Mackey has what led to the move and concerns surrounding it
More Videos