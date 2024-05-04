Former security guard convicted of killing unarmed man during an argument at a Memphis gas station

By The Associated Press

Posted May 4, 2024 12:55 pm.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A former security guard has been convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting of an unarmed Black man during a dispute over loud music at a supermarket gas station in Memphis, Tennessee.

Gregory Livingston, 57, was found guilty by a jury Friday in the August 2021 fatal shooting of 48-year-old Alvin Motley Jr., who had been visiting Memphis from Chicago when he got into an argument with Livingston at a Kroger gas station, news outlets reported.

Criminal Court Judge Chris Craft sentenced Livingston to life in prison.

Motley, who was Black, was a passenger in a car when Livingston, who is white, approached and engaged in a conversation about loud music coming from the vehicle that prosecutors said steadily escalated, according to court documents.

Holding a beer and a cigarette, Motley walked toward Livingston during the argument and suggested they discuss the matter “like men.” Livingston drew his gun and fired a single shot into Motley’s chest. He died at the scene.

During trial, Livingston’s lawyers argued that he acted in self-defense. Court records show a motion for a new trial has been filed.

The office of Nashville district attorney Glenn Funk handled the case after then-Shelby County district attorney Amy Weirich recused herself because an investigator in her office had an off-duty job with the security company that employed Livingston.

Livingston was previously a police officer in Horn Lake, Mississippi.

Motley’s sister has said he was an aspiring actor, entertainer and radio personality.

