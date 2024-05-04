It’s Cinco de Mayo time, and festivities are planned across the US. But in Mexico, not so much

By The Associated Press

Posted May 4, 2024 11:17 am.

Last Updated May 4, 2024 11:26 am.

The United States is gearing up for Cinco de Mayo. Music, all-day happy hours and deals on tacos are planned at venues across the country on Sunday — May 5 — in a celebration with widely misunderstood origins that is barely recognized south of the border.

In the U.S., the date is largely seen as a celebration of Mexican American culture stretching back to the 1800s in California. Typical festivities include parades, street food, block parties, mariachi competitions and baile folklórico, or folkloric dance, with whirling dancers wearing shiny ribbons with braids and bright, ruffled dresses.

For Americans with or without Mexican ancestry, the day has become an excuse to toss back tequila shots with salt and lime, and gorge on tortilla chips smothered with melted orange cheddar that’s unfamiliar to most people in Mexico.

The focus on drinking and eating has brought some criticism of the holiday, especially as beer manufacturers and other marketers have capitalized on its festive nature and some revelers embrace offensive stereotypes, such as fake, droopy mustaches and gigantic straw sombreros.

WHAT IT IS

Cinco de Mayo marks the anniversary of the 1862 victory by Mexican troops over invading French forces at the Battle of Puebla. The triumph over the better equipped and more numerous French troops was an enormous emotional boost for the Mexican soldiers led by Gen. Ignacio Zaragoza.

Historical reenactments and parades are held annually in the central Mexico city of Puebla to commemorate the inspirational victory, with participants dressed in historical French and Mexican army uniforms.

WHAT IT ISN’T

Cinco de Mayo is not Mexican Independence Day, Mexico’s most important holiday.

Mexicans celebrate their country’s independence from Spain on the anniversary of the call to arms against the European country issued Sept. 16, 1810, by the Rev. Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, a priest in Dolores, Mexico.

Mexico’s president reenacts el Grito de Independencia, or the Cry of Independence, most years on Sept. 15 at about 11 p.m. from the balcony of the country’s National Palace, ringing the bell Hidalgo rang.

The commemoration typically ends with three cries of “¡Viva México!” above a colorful swirl of tens of thousands of people crowded into the Zócalo, or main plaza, in central Mexico City.

THIS YEAR’S CELEBRATIONS

May 5 this year falls on a Sunday, an ideal day for many people to relax and enjoy the day. There are celebrations planned across the country, especially in places with large Mexican American populations.

Among the festivities In California, San Jose will host a parade and festival featuring live music, dancers and lowrider cars, while in San Francisco there will be a festival at District Six.

An outdoor market in El Paso, Texas, will feature a car show, vendors and live music from Krystall Poppin, Ka$h Go Crazy and 2 Sexy Ashley.

In New Orleans, there will be celebrations on Saturday and Sunday at Fat City Park, with two stages and eight bands, as well as a taco-eating contest.

Across the country, bars and restaurants are promoting their Mexican fare and specials including all-day happy hours. For something different, New York even has a floating Mexican restaurant on a yacht that cruises the Hudson River.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Auston Matthews on the ice as Maple Leafs prepare to face Bruins in Game 7
Auston Matthews on the ice as Maple Leafs prepare to face Bruins in Game 7

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to complete an improbable comeback when they face the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL playoffs tonight. Toronto has only come back from a 3-1 series deficit to win...

33m ago

Police investigate dozens of vandalized vehicles in Malton
Police investigate dozens of vandalized vehicles in Malton

Police are investigating more than a dozen reports of vehicles being vandalized in Malton. Peel police say just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday they began recieving calls from residents on Dunrankin Drive...

1h ago

City staff recommend continuing ban on e-scooters in Toronto
City staff recommend continuing ban on e-scooters in Toronto

City council is being asked to develop plans for the use of "low-speed" vehicles on Toronto streets while maintaining a ban on e-scooters as part of its micromobility strategy. At a meeting of Toronto’s...

4h ago

Police seek man after woman allegedly assaulted in Dufferin Grove
Police seek man after woman allegedly assaulted in Dufferin Grove

Police are looking for a 21-year-old man after a woman was allegedly assaulted in Dufferin Grove. Investigators say a man and a 21-year-old woman were in the area of Dufferin Street and Bloor Street...

6m ago

Top Stories

Auston Matthews on the ice as Maple Leafs prepare to face Bruins in Game 7
Auston Matthews on the ice as Maple Leafs prepare to face Bruins in Game 7

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to complete an improbable comeback when they face the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL playoffs tonight. Toronto has only come back from a 3-1 series deficit to win...

33m ago

Police investigate dozens of vandalized vehicles in Malton
Police investigate dozens of vandalized vehicles in Malton

Police are investigating more than a dozen reports of vehicles being vandalized in Malton. Peel police say just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday they began recieving calls from residents on Dunrankin Drive...

1h ago

City staff recommend continuing ban on e-scooters in Toronto
City staff recommend continuing ban on e-scooters in Toronto

City council is being asked to develop plans for the use of "low-speed" vehicles on Toronto streets while maintaining a ban on e-scooters as part of its micromobility strategy. At a meeting of Toronto’s...

4h ago

Police seek man after woman allegedly assaulted in Dufferin Grove
Police seek man after woman allegedly assaulted in Dufferin Grove

Police are looking for a 21-year-old man after a woman was allegedly assaulted in Dufferin Grove. Investigators say a man and a 21-year-old woman were in the area of Dufferin Street and Bloor Street...

6m ago

Most Watched Today

1:40
Pro-Palestine encampment continues at the university of Toronto
Pro-Palestine encampment continues at the university of Toronto

Day 2 of the Pro-Palestinian demonstration at the University of Toronto. As CityNews' Jazan Grewal reports, the protestors don’t plan on leaving until administrative officials meet their demands.

12h ago

2:27
Leafs ready for new storyline
Leafs ready for new storyline

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from Toronto Maple Leafs players and fans about the team going to Boston for Game 7 of their series.

19h ago

0:46
York Regional Police look for suspect in Richmond Hill arson
York Regional Police look for suspect in Richmond Hill arson

Police in York Region are on the hunt for a suspect after a barber shop went up in flames in Richmond Hill.

22h ago

0:44
Officer struck by vehicle as auto theft suspect drives away
Officer struck by vehicle as auto theft suspect drives away

A York Regional Police officer involved in an auto theft investigation was struck by a getaway vehicle used by a suspect. The officer was sent to hospital with minor injuries. Warning, this video contains images that may be considered disturbing.

22h ago

1:57
A big victory for Progressive Conservatives winning two by-elections
A big victory for Progressive Conservatives winning two by-elections

A big win for Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives who have won both Ontario by-elections. As City’s Jazan Grewal reports, political observers suggested the Milton byelection was expected to be a tight race.
More Videos