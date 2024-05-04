London Drugs announces gradual reopening of stores following cybersecurity incident

People wait outside of the London Drugs Kerrisdale location on Monday, April. 29, 2024. London Drugs says it is gradually reopening its stores following a cybersecurity incident that's shut all of its more than 80 locations across Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 4, 2024 5:34 pm.

Last Updated May 4, 2024 5:42 pm.

London Drugs says it is gradually reopening its stores following a cybersecurity incident that shuttered its more than 80 locations across Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and B.C.

The Richmond, B.C.-based pharmacy chain says in a statement issued Saturday that it’s “taking the time with each store to ensure systems are working and ready to serve customers.”

Because of that, it says it will not be communicating which stores are opening and when.

The statement says pharmacists are on-site at all store locations to assist with emergency prescriptions and other urgent care, and that Canada Post locations within stores are accessible. 

All stores have been shut since the cybersecurity incident was detected last weekend.

The statement says London Drugs is continuing to work with third-party cybersecurity experts to bring its systems online in a safe and secure manner, and it says it is only turning on systems that it’s confident are safe and secure.

“We are grateful for the patience and support of our customers and suppliers as we work to bring all services and systems at our stores back to full operation following this cybersecurity incident,” Clint Mahlman, president and COO of London Drugs, said in the statement.

London Drugs has said throughout the weeklong shutdown that its investigation so far shows no evidence that customer databases were compromised, including for pharmacy patients and its LDExtra members. 

Saturday’s statement said that’s still the case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2024.

The Canadian Press

