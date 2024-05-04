Pakistan records its wettest April since 1961 with above average rainfall

Youngsters wade through a flooded street caused by heavy rain in Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, April 15, 2024. Lightening and heavy rains killed dozens of people, mostly farmers, across Pakistan in the past three days, officials said Monday, as authorities declared a state of emergency in the country's southwest following an overnight rainfall to avoid any further casualties and damages. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 4, 2024 7:50 am.

Last Updated May 4, 2024 7:56 am.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has recorded its wettest April since 1961, with more than double the usual rainfall for the month, the national weather center said.

The country experienced days of extreme weather in April that killed scores of people and destroyed property and farmland. Experts said Pakistan witnessed heavier rains because of climate change.

Last month’s rainfall for Pakistan was a 164% increase from the usual level for April, according to a report published Friday by Pakistan’s national weather center.

The intense downpours affected the country’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the southwestern Baluchistan provinces the most.

Devastating summer floods in 2022 killed at least 1,700 people, destroyed millions of homes, wiped out swaths of farmland, and caused billions of dollars in economic losses in a matter of months.

At one point, a third of the country was underwater. Pakistani leaders and many scientists worldwide blamed climate change for the unusually early and heavy monsoon rains.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

City staff recommend continuing ban on e-scooters in Toronto
City staff recommend continuing ban on e-scooters in Toronto

City council is being asked to develop plans for the use of "low-speed" vehicles on Toronto streets while maintaining a ban on e-scooters as part of its micromobility strategy. At a meeting of Toronto’s...

1h ago

Egypt media cite progress in truce talks as Israel downplays chances of end to war with Hamas
Egypt media cite progress in truce talks as Israel downplays chances of end to war with Hamas

A delegation of the Palestinian militant group Hamas was in Cairo on Saturday as Egyptian state media reported “noticeable progress” in ongoing cease-fire talks with Israel while an Israeli official...

1h ago

Drone footage shows Ukrainian village battered to ruins as residents flee Russian advance
Drone footage shows Ukrainian village battered to ruins as residents flee Russian advance

The Ukrainian village of Ocheretyne has been battered by fighting, drone footage obtained by The Associated Press shows. The village has been a target for Russian forces in the Donetsk region of eastern...

1h ago

Parliamentary report on Emergencies Act decision is 18 months past due — and counting
Parliamentary report on Emergencies Act decision is 18 months past due — and counting

For a committee struck to review an emergency, the approach to reporting back to Canadians has been less than urgent.  The erstwhile group of senators and MPs studying the federal government's invocation...

2h ago

Top Stories

City staff recommend continuing ban on e-scooters in Toronto
City staff recommend continuing ban on e-scooters in Toronto

City council is being asked to develop plans for the use of "low-speed" vehicles on Toronto streets while maintaining a ban on e-scooters as part of its micromobility strategy. At a meeting of Toronto’s...

1h ago

Egypt media cite progress in truce talks as Israel downplays chances of end to war with Hamas
Egypt media cite progress in truce talks as Israel downplays chances of end to war with Hamas

A delegation of the Palestinian militant group Hamas was in Cairo on Saturday as Egyptian state media reported “noticeable progress” in ongoing cease-fire talks with Israel while an Israeli official...

1h ago

Drone footage shows Ukrainian village battered to ruins as residents flee Russian advance
Drone footage shows Ukrainian village battered to ruins as residents flee Russian advance

The Ukrainian village of Ocheretyne has been battered by fighting, drone footage obtained by The Associated Press shows. The village has been a target for Russian forces in the Donetsk region of eastern...

1h ago

Parliamentary report on Emergencies Act decision is 18 months past due — and counting
Parliamentary report on Emergencies Act decision is 18 months past due — and counting

For a committee struck to review an emergency, the approach to reporting back to Canadians has been less than urgent.  The erstwhile group of senators and MPs studying the federal government's invocation...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:46
York Regional Police look for suspect in Richmond Hill arson
York Regional Police look for suspect in Richmond Hill arson

Police in York Region are on the hunt for a suspect after a barber shop went up in flames in Richmond Hill.

19h ago

0:44
Officer struck by vehicle as auto theft suspect drives away
Officer struck by vehicle as auto theft suspect drives away

A York Regional Police officer involved in an auto theft investigation was struck by a getaway vehicle used by a suspect. The officer was sent to hospital with minor injuries. Warning, this video contains images that may be considered disturbing.

19h ago

1:57
A big victory for Progressive Conservatives winning two by-elections
A big victory for Progressive Conservatives winning two by-elections

A big win for Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives who have won both Ontario by-elections. As City’s Jazan Grewal reports, political observers suggested the Milton byelection was expected to be a tight race.
1:59
Bank of Canada Governor answers MP's questions at Finance Committee
Bank of Canada Governor answers MP's questions at Finance Committee

The carbon tax is set to become a major issue in the next election. Xiaoli Li looks at how much the divisive tax is actually contributing to the high cost of living.
2:29
Breath test now required at all OPP traffic stops in GTA
Breath test now required at all OPP traffic stops in GTA

OPP have announced they will conduct mandatory alcohol screening as part of every Toronto-area traffic stop. Michelle Mackey has what led to the move and concerns surrounding it
More Videos