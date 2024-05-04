Police investigate dozens of vandalized vehicles in Malton

Two or more than a dozen cars vandalized on a residential street in Malton
Two or more than a dozen cars vandalized on a residential street in Malton on May 4, 2024. CITYNEWS/Bryan Carey

By John Marchesan

Posted May 4, 2024 9:33 am.

Last Updated May 4, 2024 10:50 am.

Police are investigating more than a dozen reports of vehicles being vandalized in Malton.

Peel police say just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday they began recieving calls from residents on Dunrankin Drive near Morningstar Drive and Goreway Drive about damage to vehicles in the area.

Investigators say they’ve gotten upwards of 16 reports throughout the morning.

Police are on the scene in the area and are asking anyone who may have surveillance footage to contact them.

Top Stories

City staff recommend continuing ban on e-scooters in Toronto
City staff recommend continuing ban on e-scooters in Toronto

City council is being asked to develop plans for the use of "low-speed" vehicles on Toronto streets while maintaining a ban on e-scooters as part of its micromobility strategy. At a meeting of Toronto’s...

2h ago

Egypt media cite progress in truce talks as Israel downplays chances of end to war with Hamas
Egypt media cite progress in truce talks as Israel downplays chances of end to war with Hamas

A delegation of the Palestinian militant group Hamas was in Cairo on Saturday as Egyptian state media reported “noticeable progress” in ongoing cease-fire talks with Israel while an Israeli official...

1h ago

Drone footage shows Ukrainian village battered to ruins as residents flee Russian advance
Drone footage shows Ukrainian village battered to ruins as residents flee Russian advance

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian village of Ocheretyne has been battered by fighting, drone footage obtained by The Associated Press shows. The village has been a target for Russian forces in the Donetsk...

0m ago

Parliamentary report on Emergencies Act decision is 18 months past due — and counting
Parliamentary report on Emergencies Act decision is 18 months past due — and counting

For a committee struck to review an emergency, the approach to reporting back to Canadians has been less than urgent.  The erstwhile group of senators and MPs studying the federal government's invocation...

3h ago

