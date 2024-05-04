Police investigate dozens of vandalized vehicles in Malton

Police are investigating more than a dozen reports of vehicles being vandalized in Malton.

Peel police say just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday they began recieving calls from residents on Dunrankin Drive near Morningstar Drive and Goreway Drive about damage to vehicles in the area.

Investigators say they’ve gotten upwards of 16 reports throughout the morning.

Police are on the scene in the area and are asking anyone who may have surveillance footage to contact them.