Police seek man after woman allegedly assaulted in Dufferin Grove

Police are looking for a 21-year-old man after a woman was allegedly assaulted in Dufferin Grove.

Investigators say a man and a 21-year-old woman were in the area of Dufferin Street and Bloor Street West just before 3 p.m. on May 3 when the man allegedly assaulted her. She suffered non-life threatening injuries and he fled the scene prior to police arriving.

Leonel Aguilar-Valazquez is wanted for assault and failing to comply with a release order. He’s described as five-foot-five, 145 pounds with a shaved head and brown eyes.