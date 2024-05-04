Power blackouts hit Tanzania as Cyclone Hidaya intensifies towards the country’s coastline

FILE - Giraffes and zebras congregate under the shade of a tree in the afternoon in Mikumi National Park, Tanzania on March 20, 2018. The World Bank has suspended funding for a tourism project in Tanzania that caused the suffering of tens of thousands of villagers, according to a U.S.-based rights group that has long urged the global lender to take such action. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

By Evelyne Musambi, The Associated Press

Posted May 4, 2024 2:56 am.

Last Updated May 4, 2024 3:12 am.

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzania’s power distributing company on Saturday announced a major blackout for most of the country due to the power grid’s failure ahead of approaching Cyclone Hidaya. The metrological department said the cyclone continues toward the coastline.

Heavy rainfall and strong winds have been reported in the coastal areas of Mtwara and Lindi, with forecasts saying that Tanzania’s commercial hub, Dar es Salaam, may be affected.

Authorities warned residents to exercise caution as the intensity of the cyclone increases.

The weather service also said more than usual amounts of rainfall were recorded in the coastal areas overnight. The Tanzania Red Cross Society has been carrying out preparedness campaigns along the coast.

Over the past weeks, Tanzania — like much of East Africa — has been experiencing heavy rains and flooding which has seen heavy rains and flooding that killed 155 people and affected more than 200,000 others.

Evelyne Musambi, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Grandparents killed in wrong-way Hwy. 401 crash that also claimed life of infant identified
Grandparents killed in wrong-way Hwy. 401 crash that also claimed life of infant identified

The Consulate General of India in Toronto has identified the grandparents killed in a wrong-way crash on Highway 401. A three-month-old baby, their grandchild, also died in the multi-vehicle crash Monday...

7h ago

Video shows officer struck by vehicle during auto theft investigation
Video shows officer struck by vehicle during auto theft investigation

York Regional Police say one suspect was arrested and a second remains at large after an officer was struck by a vehicle during an auto theft investigation in Toronto earlier this week. It happened...

13h ago

York police looking for suspects after arson at Richmond Hill barbershop
York police looking for suspects after arson at Richmond Hill barbershop

York police are looking for suspects after an overnight arson at a barbershop in Richmond Hill. Officers were called to the business at 3:45 a.m. on May 1 in the area of Yonge Street and Major Mackenzie...

12h ago

Canada expanding surveillance, increasing testing for avian flu
Canada expanding surveillance, increasing testing for avian flu

OTTAWA — The Canadian government is expanding its surveillance program for a form of avian flu amid a growing outbreak in U.S. dairy cattle. Fragments of highly pathogenic avian influenza have been...

5h ago

Top Stories

Grandparents killed in wrong-way Hwy. 401 crash that also claimed life of infant identified
Grandparents killed in wrong-way Hwy. 401 crash that also claimed life of infant identified

The Consulate General of India in Toronto has identified the grandparents killed in a wrong-way crash on Highway 401. A three-month-old baby, their grandchild, also died in the multi-vehicle crash Monday...

7h ago

Video shows officer struck by vehicle during auto theft investigation
Video shows officer struck by vehicle during auto theft investigation

York Regional Police say one suspect was arrested and a second remains at large after an officer was struck by a vehicle during an auto theft investigation in Toronto earlier this week. It happened...

13h ago

York police looking for suspects after arson at Richmond Hill barbershop
York police looking for suspects after arson at Richmond Hill barbershop

York police are looking for suspects after an overnight arson at a barbershop in Richmond Hill. Officers were called to the business at 3:45 a.m. on May 1 in the area of Yonge Street and Major Mackenzie...

12h ago

Canada expanding surveillance, increasing testing for avian flu
Canada expanding surveillance, increasing testing for avian flu

OTTAWA — The Canadian government is expanding its surveillance program for a form of avian flu amid a growing outbreak in U.S. dairy cattle. Fragments of highly pathogenic avian influenza have been...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

0:46
York Regional Police look for suspect in Richmond Hill arson
York Regional Police look for suspect in Richmond Hill arson

Police in York Region are on the hunt for a suspect after a barber shop went up in flames in Richmond Hill.

12h ago

0:44
Officer struck by vehicle as auto theft suspect drives away
Officer struck by vehicle as auto theft suspect drives away

A York Regional Police officer involved in an auto theft investigation was struck by a getaway vehicle used by a suspect. The officer was sent to hospital with minor injuries. Warning, this video contains images that may be considered disturbing.

13h ago

1:57
A big victory for Progressive Conservatives winning two by-elections
A big victory for Progressive Conservatives winning two by-elections

A big win for Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives who have won both Ontario by-elections. As City’s Jazan Grewal reports, political observers suggested the Milton byelection was expected to be a tight race.
1:59
Bank of Canada Governor answers MP's questions at Finance Committee
Bank of Canada Governor answers MP's questions at Finance Committee

The carbon tax is set to become a major issue in the next election. Xiaoli Li looks at how much the divisive tax is actually contributing to the high cost of living.
2:29
Breath test now required at all OPP traffic stops in GTA
Breath test now required at all OPP traffic stops in GTA

OPP have announced they will conduct mandatory alcohol screening as part of every Toronto-area traffic stop. Michelle Mackey has what led to the move and concerns surrounding it
More Videos