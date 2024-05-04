Texas police officer dies after being injured when a tornado struck his home

By The Associated Press

Posted May 4, 2024 12:50 pm.

Last Updated May 4, 2024 12:56 pm.

CONROE, Texas (AP) — A Texas police officer has died of injuries he suffered when a tornado struck his home, according to the Conroe Police Department.

The department announced Friday on social media that Lt. James Waller, a 22-year veteran of the Conroe Police Department, died at a hospital where he was taken after the tornado struck his home in Trinity.

“After multiple surgeries, physicians determined that his injuries were too great to sustain life,” the post stated. “His family members were able to spend time with him prior to his passing.”

The department said Waller and his wife were at home when the tornado struck Sunday.

His wife was also injured, but survived, according to the police department.

The National Weather Service rated the tornado as an EF1 with wind speeds of about 100 mph (161 kph) and said it was on the ground for just more than 0.25 miles (0.40 kilometers) for one to two minutes.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'No determination' on Auston Matthews as Maple Leafs prepare to face Bruins in Game 7
'No determination' on Auston Matthews as Maple Leafs prepare to face Bruins in Game 7

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to complete an improbable comeback when they face the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL playoffs tonight. Toronto has only come back from a 3-1 series deficit to win...

3m ago

Police investigate dozens of vandalized vehicles in Malton
Police investigate dozens of vandalized vehicles in Malton

Police are investigating more than a dozen reports of vehicles being vandalized in Malton. Peel police say just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday they began recieving calls from residents on Dunrankin Drive...

2h ago

City staff recommend continuing ban on e-scooters in Toronto
City staff recommend continuing ban on e-scooters in Toronto

City council is being asked to develop plans for the use of "low-speed" vehicles on Toronto streets while maintaining a ban on e-scooters as part of its micromobility strategy. At a meeting of Toronto’s...

5h ago

Police seek man after woman allegedly assaulted in Dufferin Grove
Police seek man after woman allegedly assaulted in Dufferin Grove

Police are looking for a 21-year-old man after a woman was allegedly assaulted in Dufferin Grove. Investigators say a man and a 21-year-old woman were in the area of Dufferin Street and Bloor Street...

1h ago

Top Stories

'No determination' on Auston Matthews as Maple Leafs prepare to face Bruins in Game 7
'No determination' on Auston Matthews as Maple Leafs prepare to face Bruins in Game 7

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to complete an improbable comeback when they face the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL playoffs tonight. Toronto has only come back from a 3-1 series deficit to win...

3m ago

Police investigate dozens of vandalized vehicles in Malton
Police investigate dozens of vandalized vehicles in Malton

Police are investigating more than a dozen reports of vehicles being vandalized in Malton. Peel police say just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday they began recieving calls from residents on Dunrankin Drive...

2h ago

City staff recommend continuing ban on e-scooters in Toronto
City staff recommend continuing ban on e-scooters in Toronto

City council is being asked to develop plans for the use of "low-speed" vehicles on Toronto streets while maintaining a ban on e-scooters as part of its micromobility strategy. At a meeting of Toronto’s...

5h ago

Police seek man after woman allegedly assaulted in Dufferin Grove
Police seek man after woman allegedly assaulted in Dufferin Grove

Police are looking for a 21-year-old man after a woman was allegedly assaulted in Dufferin Grove. Investigators say a man and a 21-year-old woman were in the area of Dufferin Street and Bloor Street...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:40
Pro-Palestine encampment continues at the university of Toronto
Pro-Palestine encampment continues at the university of Toronto

Day 2 of the Pro-Palestinian demonstration at the University of Toronto. As CityNews' Jazan Grewal reports, the protestors don’t plan on leaving until administrative officials meet their demands.

14h ago

2:27
Leafs ready for new storyline
Leafs ready for new storyline

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from Toronto Maple Leafs players and fans about the team going to Boston for Game 7 of their series.

20h ago

0:46
York Regional Police look for suspect in Richmond Hill arson
York Regional Police look for suspect in Richmond Hill arson

Police in York Region are on the hunt for a suspect after a barber shop went up in flames in Richmond Hill.

23h ago

0:44
Officer struck by vehicle as auto theft suspect drives away
Officer struck by vehicle as auto theft suspect drives away

A York Regional Police officer involved in an auto theft investigation was struck by a getaway vehicle used by a suspect. The officer was sent to hospital with minor injuries. Warning, this video contains images that may be considered disturbing.

1:57
A big victory for Progressive Conservatives winning two by-elections
A big victory for Progressive Conservatives winning two by-elections

A big win for Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives who have won both Ontario by-elections. As City’s Jazan Grewal reports, political observers suggested the Milton byelection was expected to be a tight race.
More Videos