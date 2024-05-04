The Kentucky Derby could be a wet one. Early favorites Fierceness, Sierra Leone have won in the slop

Kentucky Derby entrant Grand Mo The First gets a bath after a workout at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

By Beth Harris, The Associated Press

Posted May 4, 2024 6:12 am.

Last Updated May 4, 2024 6:26 am.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Twenty horses stampeding toward the first turn in a battle for position. A screaming crowd of 150,000 and maybe some showers that dampen the Churchill Downs dirt strip.

It’s the 150th Kentucky Derby. Beyond a couple early wagering favorites, it’s a wide-open race.

Post time is 6:57 p.m. EDT Saturday. The forecast calls for 81 degrees (27 Celsius) with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

That kind of weather could benefit six horses that have won in the mud or slop before, including early favorites Fierceness and Sierra Leone. The others with experience on messy surfaces are Dornoch, Just a Touch, Mystik Dan and Society Man.

The Derby will answer the perennial question of which 3-year-old can best handle running 1 1/4 miles in front of the biggest crowd they will ever see and hear.

Fierceness and jockey John Velazquez will break from the No. 17 post, which has never produced a derby winner.

The costliest colt in the 20-horse field is Sierra Leone at $2.3 million.

“A lot of times you buy an expensive horse like that and they can’t run,” said Peter Brandt, one of the six owners. “We’ve very, very lucky he’s made it this far. We’re looking forward to this race but also looking forward to the future of taking care of this horse.”

Conversely, Larry Demeritte shelled out just $11,000 to buy Saratoga West. The 74-year-old Bahamas native has won 180 races and nearly $5 million in purse money since he started training in 1984. Demeritte is just the second Black trainer since 1951 to saddle a horse for the derby.

“This is truly amazing how we got to this position with this horse,” he said.

The Derby winner earns $3.1 million from the record purse of $5 million.

For the second straight year, Japan has two entries: Forever Young and T O Password. The country has never won the race.

This year’s race is one for the ages, too. D. Wayne Lukas, the 88-year-old trainer with four derby wins, saddles Just Steel. Frankie Dettori, the famed Italian jockey, is back to ride Society Man at age 53 after a 24-year absence.

Trainer Todd Pletcher, who saddles Fierceness, is in the derby for the 24th year and it never gets old. He’s won it twice.

“If anything, it just becomes more nerve-wracking,” he said.

___

AP horse racing: https://apnews.com/hub/horse-racing

Beth Harris, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Grandparents killed in wrong-way Hwy. 401 crash that also claimed life of infant identified
Grandparents killed in wrong-way Hwy. 401 crash that also claimed life of infant identified

The Consulate General of India in Toronto has identified the grandparents killed in a wrong-way crash on Highway 401. A three-month-old baby, their grandchild, also died in the multi-vehicle crash Monday...

11h ago

Parliamentary report on Emergencies Act decision is 18 months past due — and counting
Parliamentary report on Emergencies Act decision is 18 months past due — and counting

For a committee struck to review an emergency, the approach to reporting back to Canadians has been less than urgent.  The erstwhile group of senators and MPs studying the federal government's invocation...

34m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Toronto Marathon hits the pavement
Weekend need-to-know: Toronto Marathon hits the pavement

Thousands of runners from across the world will hit the Toronto pavement for the marathon this weekend. Get out to cheer them on or catch the PWHL Toronto's final regular season game. As you make your...

23h ago

Drone footage shows Ukrainian village battered to ruins as residents flee Russian advance
Drone footage shows Ukrainian village battered to ruins as residents flee Russian advance

The Ukrainian village of Ocheretyne has been battered by fighting, drone footage obtained by The Associated Press shows. The village has been a target for Russian forces in the Donetsk region of eastern...

12m ago

Top Stories

Grandparents killed in wrong-way Hwy. 401 crash that also claimed life of infant identified
Grandparents killed in wrong-way Hwy. 401 crash that also claimed life of infant identified

The Consulate General of India in Toronto has identified the grandparents killed in a wrong-way crash on Highway 401. A three-month-old baby, their grandchild, also died in the multi-vehicle crash Monday...

11h ago

Parliamentary report on Emergencies Act decision is 18 months past due — and counting
Parliamentary report on Emergencies Act decision is 18 months past due — and counting

For a committee struck to review an emergency, the approach to reporting back to Canadians has been less than urgent.  The erstwhile group of senators and MPs studying the federal government's invocation...

34m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Toronto Marathon hits the pavement
Weekend need-to-know: Toronto Marathon hits the pavement

Thousands of runners from across the world will hit the Toronto pavement for the marathon this weekend. Get out to cheer them on or catch the PWHL Toronto's final regular season game. As you make your...

23h ago

Drone footage shows Ukrainian village battered to ruins as residents flee Russian advance
Drone footage shows Ukrainian village battered to ruins as residents flee Russian advance

The Ukrainian village of Ocheretyne has been battered by fighting, drone footage obtained by The Associated Press shows. The village has been a target for Russian forces in the Donetsk region of eastern...

12m ago

Most Watched Today

0:46
York Regional Police look for suspect in Richmond Hill arson
York Regional Police look for suspect in Richmond Hill arson

Police in York Region are on the hunt for a suspect after a barber shop went up in flames in Richmond Hill.

17h ago

0:44
Officer struck by vehicle as auto theft suspect drives away
Officer struck by vehicle as auto theft suspect drives away

A York Regional Police officer involved in an auto theft investigation was struck by a getaway vehicle used by a suspect. The officer was sent to hospital with minor injuries. Warning, this video contains images that may be considered disturbing.

18h ago

1:57
A big victory for Progressive Conservatives winning two by-elections
A big victory for Progressive Conservatives winning two by-elections

A big win for Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives who have won both Ontario by-elections. As City’s Jazan Grewal reports, political observers suggested the Milton byelection was expected to be a tight race.
1:59
Bank of Canada Governor answers MP's questions at Finance Committee
Bank of Canada Governor answers MP's questions at Finance Committee

The carbon tax is set to become a major issue in the next election. Xiaoli Li looks at how much the divisive tax is actually contributing to the high cost of living.
2:29
Breath test now required at all OPP traffic stops in GTA
Breath test now required at all OPP traffic stops in GTA

OPP have announced they will conduct mandatory alcohol screening as part of every Toronto-area traffic stop. Michelle Mackey has what led to the move and concerns surrounding it
More Videos