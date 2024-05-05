1 dead, 1 critical following wrong way crash in Milton

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser
Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. X/OPP

By John Marchesan

Posted May 5, 2024 8:04 am.

Last Updated May 5, 2024 8:14 am.

One woman is dead following an early morning crash on Highway 401 in Milton.

Provincial police say a vehicle travelling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of the highway crashed into another vehicle near Guelph Line around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

A woman was declared dead at the scene while another man was taken to a Toronto trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

The eastbound lanes of the highway between Guelph Line and Highway 25 remain closed for the investigation. The westbound portion of the highway remains open.

