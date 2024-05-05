2 women found dead and 5-year-old girl critically injured in New Mexico park, police say

By The Associated Press

Posted May 5, 2024 6:02 pm.

Last Updated May 5, 2024 6:12 pm.

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — Two women were found dead and a 5-year-old girl critically injured at a park near Clovis, New Mexico, authorities said Sunday.

Meanwhile, police said they are searching for an abducted 10-month-old girl, who is the daughter of one of the victims. No suspect has been identified yet in the case.

Police have identified the dead women as Samantha Cisneros and Taryn Allen, both 23 years old and from Texico, New Mexico. They said at least one of the women was fatally shot. The 5-year-old girl was critically injured with a gunshot wound.

New Mexico State Police issued an Amber Alert late Friday for the infant.

Cisneros was the mother of both children and the fathers of the girls were cooperating with investigators and not believed to be suspects, according to police.

The women were found at a city park about 5 miles (8 kilometers) north of Clovis with their purses and belongings near the bodies, state police said.

A car belonging to one of the women also was found at the scene.

The FBI and Clovis police are asking the public to come forward with any tips or leads.

Clovis is located in eastern New Mexico close to the Texas border.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Complete loss of words:' Parents describe agony after baby, grandparents killed in wrong way Whitby crash
'Complete loss of words:' Parents describe agony after baby, grandparents killed in wrong way Whitby crash

The young couple who survived a fatal multi-vehicle crash in Whitby that claimed the life of their young son and parents say they continue to struggle with the agony they are feeling at the loss they have...

3h ago

TMU hosts outdoor exhibition in honour of Red Dress Day
TMU hosts outdoor exhibition in honour of Red Dress Day

Sunday marked Red Dress Day, also known as the National Day for Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People (MMIWG2S). This year, at Toronto Metropolitan University,...

2m ago

Bombarded with spam texts? Stats show the problem is getting worse in Canada
Bombarded with spam texts? Stats show the problem is getting worse in Canada

At least once a day, Digvijay Kosamia glances at his vibrating cellphone to check the latest text he's received, only to find a "frustrating" message from an unknown number. Sometimes it's a notification...

11h ago

1 dead, 1 critical following wrong way crash in Milton
1 dead, 1 critical following wrong way crash in Milton

One woman is dead following an early morning crash on Highway 401 in Milton. Provincial police say a vehicle travelling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of the highway crashed into another vehicle...

4h ago

Top Stories

'Complete loss of words:' Parents describe agony after baby, grandparents killed in wrong way Whitby crash
'Complete loss of words:' Parents describe agony after baby, grandparents killed in wrong way Whitby crash

The young couple who survived a fatal multi-vehicle crash in Whitby that claimed the life of their young son and parents say they continue to struggle with the agony they are feeling at the loss they have...

3h ago

TMU hosts outdoor exhibition in honour of Red Dress Day
TMU hosts outdoor exhibition in honour of Red Dress Day

Sunday marked Red Dress Day, also known as the National Day for Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People (MMIWG2S). This year, at Toronto Metropolitan University,...

2m ago

Bombarded with spam texts? Stats show the problem is getting worse in Canada
Bombarded with spam texts? Stats show the problem is getting worse in Canada

At least once a day, Digvijay Kosamia glances at his vibrating cellphone to check the latest text he's received, only to find a "frustrating" message from an unknown number. Sometimes it's a notification...

11h ago

1 dead, 1 critical following wrong way crash in Milton
1 dead, 1 critical following wrong way crash in Milton

One woman is dead following an early morning crash on Highway 401 in Milton. Provincial police say a vehicle travelling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of the highway crashed into another vehicle...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:40
Pro-Palestine encampment continues at the University of Toronto
Pro-Palestine encampment continues at the University of Toronto

Day 2 of the Pro-Palestinian demonstration at the University of Toronto. As CityNews' Jazan Grewal reports, the protestors don’t plan on leaving until administrative officials meet their demands.

22h ago

2:43
Patrick Chan going on one final skate across Canada
Patrick Chan going on one final skate across Canada

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Olympic Medalist Patrick Chan about his final tour with Stars on Ice.
2:35
Wychwood Barns serves as important environment, arts hub
Wychwood Barns serves as important environment, arts hub

Wychwood Barns in the heart of the Wychwood neighbourhood has become a destination for the arts. It's also home to environmental groups like EcoSpark. Nick Westoll has more.

2:12
Night market to kick off Asian Heritage Month festivities in Toronto
Night market to kick off Asian Heritage Month festivities in Toronto

Asian Heritage Month events will kick into high gear this weekend starting with a night market in Toronto's King West neighborhood. Erica Natividad with what to expect.

1:39
Your Community - Tour inside Wychwood Barns
Your Community - Tour inside Wychwood Barns

As Your Community visits the neighbourhood of Wychwood, Nick Westoll gets a tour of Wychwood Barns to learn more about the facility.

More Videos