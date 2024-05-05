A truck driver is accused of killing a Utah police officer by driving into him

By The Associated Press

Posted May 5, 2024 5:33 pm.

Last Updated May 5, 2024 5:42 pm.

SANTAQUIN, Utah (AP) — A truck driver allegedly killed a police officer during a traffic stop on a Utah highway Sunday by driving his rig into the officer, police said.

A Santaquin police officer and a Utah Highway Patrol trooper had stopped the semitrailer around 6:30 a.m. after somebody called 911 to report that a person was standing on the back of the rig as it was headed north on Interstate 15.

Spanish Fork police said the man began driving off during the stop, then turned the semitrailer around before driving the wrong way on the interstate. The rig crashed into two police cars and the Santaquin officer, who died at the scene.

Police identified the truck driver as Michael Aaron Jayne, 41. He was not booked into jail yet and had no attorney on record to comment on his behalf, police said.

Authorities have not released the dead officer’s name.

“Our entire department is hurt. And the family of the officer is hurt because of a senseless act by one individual,” Spanish Fork police Lt. Cory Slaymaker said during a news conference.

The stop occurred on I-15 in Santaquin, a town of about 14,000 people 65 miles (105 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.

Authorities allege that Jayne fled on foot and stole vehicles, including a pickup truck. He was arrested later Sunday following a short chase in the Vernal area, some 160 miles (260 kilometers) east of Santaquin, according to police.

Who was riding on the back of the semitrailer and why was still being investigated, Slaymaker said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Complete loss of words:' Parents describe agony after baby, grandparents killed in wrong way Whitby crash
'Complete loss of words:' Parents describe agony after baby, grandparents killed in wrong way Whitby crash

The young couple who survived a fatal multi-vehicle crash in Whitby that claimed the life of their young son and parents say they continue to struggle with the agony they are feeling at the loss they have...

3h ago

TMU hosts outdoor exhibition in honour of Red Dress Day
TMU hosts outdoor exhibition in honour of Red Dress Day

Sunday marked Red Dress Day, also known as the National Day for Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People (MMIWG2S). This year, at Toronto Metropolitan University,...

5m ago

Bombarded with spam texts? Stats show the problem is getting worse in Canada
Bombarded with spam texts? Stats show the problem is getting worse in Canada

At least once a day, Digvijay Kosamia glances at his vibrating cellphone to check the latest text he's received, only to find a "frustrating" message from an unknown number. Sometimes it's a notification...

11h ago

1 dead, 1 critical following wrong way crash in Milton
1 dead, 1 critical following wrong way crash in Milton

One woman is dead following an early morning crash on Highway 401 in Milton. Provincial police say a vehicle travelling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of the highway crashed into another vehicle...

5h ago

Top Stories

'Complete loss of words:' Parents describe agony after baby, grandparents killed in wrong way Whitby crash
'Complete loss of words:' Parents describe agony after baby, grandparents killed in wrong way Whitby crash

The young couple who survived a fatal multi-vehicle crash in Whitby that claimed the life of their young son and parents say they continue to struggle with the agony they are feeling at the loss they have...

3h ago

TMU hosts outdoor exhibition in honour of Red Dress Day
TMU hosts outdoor exhibition in honour of Red Dress Day

Sunday marked Red Dress Day, also known as the National Day for Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People (MMIWG2S). This year, at Toronto Metropolitan University,...

5m ago

Bombarded with spam texts? Stats show the problem is getting worse in Canada
Bombarded with spam texts? Stats show the problem is getting worse in Canada

At least once a day, Digvijay Kosamia glances at his vibrating cellphone to check the latest text he's received, only to find a "frustrating" message from an unknown number. Sometimes it's a notification...

11h ago

1 dead, 1 critical following wrong way crash in Milton
1 dead, 1 critical following wrong way crash in Milton

One woman is dead following an early morning crash on Highway 401 in Milton. Provincial police say a vehicle travelling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of the highway crashed into another vehicle...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

1:40
Pro-Palestine encampment continues at the University of Toronto
Pro-Palestine encampment continues at the University of Toronto

Day 2 of the Pro-Palestinian demonstration at the University of Toronto. As CityNews' Jazan Grewal reports, the protestors don’t plan on leaving until administrative officials meet their demands.

22h ago

2:43
Patrick Chan going on one final skate across Canada
Patrick Chan going on one final skate across Canada

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Olympic Medalist Patrick Chan about his final tour with Stars on Ice.
2:35
Wychwood Barns serves as important environment, arts hub
Wychwood Barns serves as important environment, arts hub

Wychwood Barns in the heart of the Wychwood neighbourhood has become a destination for the arts. It's also home to environmental groups like EcoSpark. Nick Westoll has more.

2:12
Night market to kick off Asian Heritage Month festivities in Toronto
Night market to kick off Asian Heritage Month festivities in Toronto

Asian Heritage Month events will kick into high gear this weekend starting with a night market in Toronto's King West neighborhood. Erica Natividad with what to expect.

1:39
Your Community - Tour inside Wychwood Barns
Your Community - Tour inside Wychwood Barns

As Your Community visits the neighbourhood of Wychwood, Nick Westoll gets a tour of Wychwood Barns to learn more about the facility.

More Videos