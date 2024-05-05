Driver dies after crashing into White House perimeter gate, Secret Service says

FILE - The White House is visible through the fence at the North Lawn in Washington, on June 16, 2016. A driver died Saturday night, May 4, 2024 after crashing a vehicle into a gate at the White House, authorities said. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 5, 2024 2:39 am.

Last Updated May 5, 2024 3:42 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A driver died after a vehicle crashed into a gate at the White House Saturday night, but the fatal collision is being investigated “only as a traffic crash” and there was no threat to the president’s residence, law enforcement authorities said.

The male driver, who was not immediately identified, was found dead in the vehicle following the crash shortly before 10:30 p.m. at an outer perimeter gate of the White House complex, the U.S. Secret Service said in a statement.

The Washington Metropolitan Police Department said the vehicle crashed into a security barrier at the intersection of 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

“At this time, the incident is being investigated only as a traffic crash by MPD’s Major Crash Investigations Unit,” the metro police said in a statement posted on social media.

Security protocols were implemented but there was no threat to the White House, the Secret Service said.

The Secret Service will continue to investigate the matter, while turning over the fatal crash portion of the investigation to the metro police, the agency said.

The Associated Press


Top Stories

Toronto Maple Leafs eliminated from NHL Playoffs after Game 7 loss to Boston Bruins
Toronto Maple Leafs eliminated from NHL Playoffs after Game 7 loss to Boston Bruins

After a Game 7 defeat of the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Boston Bruins will now advance in the NHL Playoffs to face the Florida Panthers.

3h ago

Police urge caution after 36 vehicle break-in, mischief reports in north Mississauga neighbourhood
Police urge caution after 36 vehicle break-in, mischief reports in north Mississauga neighbourhood

Peel Regional Police said the incidents happened on May 1 and 4 in the same north Mississauga neighbourhood.

7h ago

Trudeau government prepares to introduce bill to counter foreign interference
Trudeau government prepares to introduce bill to counter foreign interference

A new bill is on the House of Commons notice paper with regards to foreign interference. It could be introduced as early as the week of May 6.

10h ago

'No determination' on Auston Matthews as Maple Leafs prepare to face Bruins in Game 7
'No determination' on Auston Matthews as Maple Leafs prepare to face Bruins in Game 7

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to complete an improbable comeback when they face the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL playoffs tonight. Toronto has only come back from a 3-1 series deficit to win...

13h ago

