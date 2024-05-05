Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

Posted May 5, 2024

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Suncor earnings

Suncor Energy Inc. will report its first-quarter results on Tuesday evening and hold a conference call with investors and financial analysts on Wednesday morning. The company will also hold its annual meeting on Tuesday.

Shopify earnings

Shopify Inc. will report its first-quarter results before markets open Wednesday and hold a conference call with analysts and investors. Shopify chief executive Tobi Lütke and president Harley Finkelstein have been outspoken in their criticism of the capital gains tax changes announced in the recent federal budget.

Financial system review

The Bank of Canada will release its Financial System Review on Thursday morning. The report examines the main vulnerabilities and risks to the stability of the Canadian financial system.

Jobs report

Statistics Canada will release its labour force survey for April on Friday morning. The report for March saw the unemployment rate rise to 6.1 per cent from 5.8 per cent in February as the economy lost about 2,200 jobs.

Enbridge results

Pipeline company Enbridge Inc. will report its first-quarter results and hold a conference call with investors and financial analysts on Friday morning. The company announced in March that it signed a deal to form a joint venture to help connect Permian Basin natural gas to liquefied natural gas export terminals on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SHOP, TSX:SU, TSX:ENB)

The Canadian Press

