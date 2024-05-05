Hundreds strike at Nestle chocolate plant in Toronto, Unifor says

<p>A Kit Kat chocolate bar is photographed Wednesday July 25, 2018, in Rugby, England. Hundreds of Nestle workers walked off the job in Toronto on Sunday after their union said the company wouldn't budge on pension improvements. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Martin Cleaver</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 5, 2024 8:12 pm.

Last Updated May 5, 2024 8:26 pm.

TORONTO — Hundreds of Nestle workers walked off the job in Toronto on Sunday after their union said the company wouldn’t budge on pension improvements.

Unifor issued a statement saying its 461 members who work as machine operators, bar packers, shippers and receivers, general labourers and in the skilled trades at the Toronto Nestle plant chose to go on strike on Sunday evening.

The plant produces Kit Kat, Aero and Coffee Crisp chocolate bars, as well as Smarties.

In addition to rejecting the pension changes Unifor sought, the union says Nestle had also proposed a two-year freeze on a cost of living adjustment.

It says it doesn’t currently have any bargaining dates scheduled.

Nestle Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2024.

The Canadian Press

A Kit Kat chocolate bar is photographed Wednesday July 25, 2018, in Rugby, England. Hundreds of Nestle workers walked off the job in Toronto on Sunday after their union said the company wouldn’t budge on pension improvements. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Martin Cleaver

