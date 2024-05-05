Orbán challenger in Hungary mobilizes thousands at a rare demonstration in a government stronghold

People listen to Péter Magyar's speech at a campaign rally in the rural city of Debrecen, Hungary, on Sunday, May 5, 2024. Magyar, whose TISZA party is running in European Union elections, has managed to mobilize large crowds of supporters on a campaign tour of Hungary's heartland, a rarity for an Orbán opponent. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

By Justin Spike, The Associated Press

Posted May 5, 2024 11:33 am.

Last Updated May 5, 2024 11:42 am.

DEBRECEN, Hungary (AP) — A rising challenger to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán held what he called the largest countryside political demonstration in the country’s recent history on Sunday, the latest stop on his campaign tour that has mobilized thousands across Hungary’s rural heartland.

Some 10,000 people gathered in Debrecen, Hungary’s second-largest city, in support of Péter Magyar, a political newcomer who in less than three months has shot to prominence on pledges to bring an end to problems like official corruption and a declining quality of life in the Central European country.

Supporters endured a brief but unexpected rain shower ahead of the afternoon demonstration, turning the city’s central square into a sea of umbrellas. They waved Hungarian flags bearing the names of towns and villages across the country from which they had come.

“Today, the vast majority of the Hungarian people are tired of the ruling elite, of the hatred, apathy, propaganda and artificial divides,” Magyar told the crowd. “Hungarians today want cooperation, love, unity and peace.”

Magyar, a former insider within Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party, has since February denounced the nationalist Orbán as running an entrenched “mafia state,” and declared war on what he calls a propaganda machine run by the government.

His party, TISZA (Respect and Freedom), has announced it will run 12 candidates in June 9 European Union elections, with Magyar appearing first on the party list. TISZA has also announced it will run four candidates in local council elections in the capital Budapest.

His appearance on Sunday in Debrecen, a stronghold of Orbán’s ruling Fidesz party, reflected the focus his fledgling campaign has placed on the Hungarian countryside, where Orbán is popular.

The Mother’s Day event was the latest stop on a tour of the country where Magyar has appeared in dozens of cities, towns and villages, often drawing thousands of supporters — numbers that few Orbán opponents have ever been able to mobilize in rural areas.

Addressing the crowd, he said that “government propaganda” had tried to discredit his movement as “just a downtown Budapest media hack,” and criticized Hungary’s traditional opposition parties as having abandoned rural Hungarians.

“We’ve heard for 14 years from the opposition that it’s impossible in these circumstances to defeat Orbán, that it’s not worth traveling to the countryside, that young people aren’t interested in politics, that you can’t break down the walls of propaganda,” he said. “But look around! What’s the truth?”

Katalin Nagy, who traveled several hours to the rally, said she finds Magyar credible “because he comes from the inside.”

“He’s aware of the things that are really causing problems in this country, and I think he can provide solutions to problems so that we can come out of the hole that this country is currently in,” she said.

Recent polls show that Magyar’s party may have become the largest opposition force little more than a month before the election. Pollster Median this week measured TISZA at 25% among certain voters, with Orbán’s Fidesz well ahead at 45%.

Governing party politicians have dismissed Magyar, who describes himself as a moderate conservative, as a leftist in disguise, and suggested that foreign interests lie behind his rise.

Orbán and has party have ruled Hungary with a constitutional majority since 2010.

Justin Spike, The Associated Press







Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Another gutting Game 7 loss demands cuts to Maple Leafs core
Another gutting Game 7 loss demands cuts to Maple Leafs core

Same sad faces, same old story. As the (willing) members of the Toronto Maple Leafs core walked one by one across the TD Garden's visitors' room and faced all the usual questions following this era's...

3m ago

1 dead, 1 critical following wrong way crash in Milton
1 dead, 1 critical following wrong way crash in Milton

One woman is dead following an early morning crash on Highway 401 in Milton. Provincial police say a vehicle travelling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of the highway crashed into another vehicle...

1h ago

Bombarded with spam texts? Stats show the problem is getting worse in Canada
Bombarded with spam texts? Stats show the problem is getting worse in Canada

At least once a day, Digvijay Kosamia glances at his vibrating cellphone to check the latest text he's received, only to find a "frustrating" message from an unknown number. Sometimes it's a notification...

5h ago

Man wanted after downtown Toronto assault
Man wanted after downtown Toronto assault

Police are searching for a man after another person was assaulted in downtown Toronto. Investigators say the man and another person got into a verbal dispute just before 10 a.m. on March 22 in the Avenue...

1h ago

Top Stories

Another gutting Game 7 loss demands cuts to Maple Leafs core
Another gutting Game 7 loss demands cuts to Maple Leafs core

Same sad faces, same old story. As the (willing) members of the Toronto Maple Leafs core walked one by one across the TD Garden's visitors' room and faced all the usual questions following this era's...

3m ago

1 dead, 1 critical following wrong way crash in Milton
1 dead, 1 critical following wrong way crash in Milton

One woman is dead following an early morning crash on Highway 401 in Milton. Provincial police say a vehicle travelling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of the highway crashed into another vehicle...

1h ago

Bombarded with spam texts? Stats show the problem is getting worse in Canada
Bombarded with spam texts? Stats show the problem is getting worse in Canada

At least once a day, Digvijay Kosamia glances at his vibrating cellphone to check the latest text he's received, only to find a "frustrating" message from an unknown number. Sometimes it's a notification...

5h ago

Man wanted after downtown Toronto assault
Man wanted after downtown Toronto assault

Police are searching for a man after another person was assaulted in downtown Toronto. Investigators say the man and another person got into a verbal dispute just before 10 a.m. on March 22 in the Avenue...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:40
Pro-Palestine encampment continues at the University of Toronto
Pro-Palestine encampment continues at the University of Toronto

Day 2 of the Pro-Palestinian demonstration at the University of Toronto. As CityNews' Jazan Grewal reports, the protestors don’t plan on leaving until administrative officials meet their demands.

16h ago

2:43
Patrick Chan going on one final skate across Canada
Patrick Chan going on one final skate across Canada

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Olympic Medalist Patrick Chan about his final tour with Stars on Ice.
2:35
Wychwood Barns serves as important environment, arts hub
Wychwood Barns serves as important environment, arts hub

Wychwood Barns in the heart of the Wychwood neighbourhood has become a destination for the arts. It's also home to environmental groups like EcoSpark. Nick Westoll has more.

2:12
Night market to kick off Asian Heritage Month festivities in Toronto
Night market to kick off Asian Heritage Month festivities in Toronto

Asian Heritage Month events will kick into high gear this weekend starting with a night market in Toronto's King West neighborhood. Erica Natividad with what to expect.

1:39
Your Community - Tour inside Wychwood Barns
Your Community - Tour inside Wychwood Barns

As Your Community visits the neighbourhood of Wychwood, Nick Westoll gets a tour of Wychwood Barns to learn more about the facility.

More Videos