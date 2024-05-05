P.E.I.’s East Pointers lead pack with total of three wins at East Coast Music Awards

P.E.I.’s The East Pointers are multiple winners as the East Coast Music Awards wrapped up today in Charlottetown. Members of The East Pointers receive the award for Group Recording of the Year during the East Coast Music Awards in Charlottetown, Thursday, May 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 5, 2024 1:02 pm.

Last Updated May 5, 2024 1:12 pm.

CHARLOTTETOWN — P.E.I.’s The East Pointers are multiple winners as the East Coast Music Awards wrapped up today in Charlottetown.

The group won contemporary roots recording and pop recording of the year for “Safe in Sound” — adding to its group recording of the year award that was handed out during a gala show on Thursday.

Singer-songwriter Jenn Grant picked up song of the year for “Judy” adding to her previous win on Thursday as songwriter of the year.

Newfoundland and Labrador singer-songwriter Tim Baker also added to his solo recording win with the award for folk recording of the year for “The Festival” while Indigenous artist of the year Morgan Toney won roots traditional recording for “Resilience.”

Nova Scotia’s Charlie A’Court won blues recording for “International Roots & Blues Kitchen Party” while Newfoundland and Labrador’s Jason Benoit was awarded country recording for “Time Traveller – The Album.”

Rap hip-hop recording went to New Brunswick’s City Natives for “Still Chief’n” and Nova Scotia’s The Bombadils won rising star recording for “Tell Me I’m Not Dreaming.”

Other music award winners announced Sunday include:

Dance recording of the year – Cloverdale – “Up to No Good”

Electronic recording – Rich Aucoin – “Space”

Fusion recording – Gina Burgess – “Anuri”

Global recording – Cuerpos – “En Dos Partes”

Instrumental recording – Flying Pooka! – Flying Pooka! – “The Ecstasy of Becoming”

Jazz recording – Paul Tynan – “Bicoastal Collective; Chapter 6”

Loud recording – Orchid’s Curse – “The Decay”

Children’s entertainer – The Swinging Belles

Choral recording – Luminos Ensemble – “In the Crystalline Vault of Heaven”

Classical composer – Andrew Staniland – “Blackwood Sketches”

Classical recording – Bill Brennan – Kaleidoscope – “Music for Mallet Instruments”  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Bombarded with spam texts? Stats show the problem is getting worse in Canada
Bombarded with spam texts? Stats show the problem is getting worse in Canada

At least once a day, Digvijay Kosamia glances at his vibrating cellphone to check the latest text he's received, only to find a "frustrating" message from an unknown number. Sometimes it's a notification...

6h ago

1 dead, 1 critical following wrong way crash in Milton
1 dead, 1 critical following wrong way crash in Milton

One woman is dead following an early morning crash on Highway 401 in Milton. Provincial police say a vehicle travelling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of the highway crashed into another vehicle...

25m ago

Another gutting Game 7 loss demands cuts to Maple Leafs core
Another gutting Game 7 loss demands cuts to Maple Leafs core

Same sad faces, same old story. As the (willing) members of the Toronto Maple Leafs core walked one by one across the TD Garden's visitors' room and faced all the usual questions following this era's...

1h ago

Man wanted after downtown Toronto assault
Man wanted after downtown Toronto assault

Police are searching for a man after another person was assaulted in downtown Toronto. Investigators say the man and another person got into a verbal dispute just before 10 a.m. on March 22 in the Avenue...

3h ago

