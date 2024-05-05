Princess Anne lays wreath at Battle of Atlantic ceremony; honours late Queen

Princess Anne saluted Canadian veterans and current forces members during a ceremony at British Columbia's legislature cenotaph commemorating the Second World War's Battle of the Atlantic. A royal salute from Princess Anne as a parade marches by following the Battle of the Atlantic service at the legislature, in Victoria, Sunday, May 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 5, 2024 4:53 pm.

Last Updated May 5, 2024 5:59 pm.

VICTORIA — Princess Anne saluted Canadian veterans and current forces members today during a ceremony at British Columbia’s legislature cenotaph commemorating the Second World War’s Battle of the Atlantic.

The princess, King Charles’s sister, laid a wreath during the ceremony to mark the war’s largest and longest battle, during which Canada lost 24 warships and more than 4,300 Canadian forces and merchant marine members.

The ceremony was part of a three day Royal visit to the West Coast that concludes today. Previous stops saw her take part in the commissioning of the first Arctic patrol vessel for Canada’s Pacific fleet in North Vancouver and tour the gardens at Victoria’s government house.

Earlier today, Princess Anne planted a red flowering current tree and unveiled a plaque at government house to honour her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Volunteer gardeners at government house said Princess Anne expressed great interest in the various trees and plants on the grounds during her morning tour.

Vice-Admiral Angus Topshee, commander of the Royal Canadian Navy, says having the princess attend the Battle of the Atlantic ceremony and sail from North Vancouver to Esquimalt on board HMCS Max Bernays was an honour for Canada’s navy.

Top Stories

'Complete loss of words:' Parents describe agony after baby, grandparents killed in wrong way Whitby crash
'Complete loss of words:' Parents describe agony after baby, grandparents killed in wrong way Whitby crash

The young couple who survived a fatal multi-vehicle crash in Whitby that claimed the life of their young son and parents say they continue to struggle with the agony they are feeling at the loss they have...

3h ago

TMU hosts outdoor exhibition in honour of Red Dress Day
TMU hosts outdoor exhibition in honour of Red Dress Day

Sunday marked Red Dress Day, also known as the National Day for Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People (MMIWG2S). This year, at Toronto Metropolitan University,...

6m ago

Bombarded with spam texts? Stats show the problem is getting worse in Canada
Bombarded with spam texts? Stats show the problem is getting worse in Canada

At least once a day, Digvijay Kosamia glances at his vibrating cellphone to check the latest text he's received, only to find a "frustrating" message from an unknown number. Sometimes it's a notification...

11h ago

1 dead, 1 critical following wrong way crash in Milton
1 dead, 1 critical following wrong way crash in Milton

One woman is dead following an early morning crash on Highway 401 in Milton. Provincial police say a vehicle travelling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of the highway crashed into another vehicle...

5h ago

